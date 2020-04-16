BELOIT—If you’ve been paying attention, you know the 1995 Beloit Snappers were an amazing team and you’re liable to read a tad more here in the future about some of their exploits.
But the Snappers also had their share of what we in the newspaper biz like to refer to as news of the weird.
That’s the signpost up ahead. Your next stop, the Twilight Zone:
• Second baseman Franklin Garcia retired. Not just anytime. During a game.
Franklin came off the field after the first inning on May 21st and informed Manager Dub Kilgo he didn’t want to play anymore—ever. True to his word, he cleaned out his locker and left.
• When is an out not an out? Apparently at least once at Pohlman Field. Snappers broadcaster Brett Dolan used to call it the “phantom out game.”
Game one of a May 4 twinbill went 11 innings and nearly four hours. Kilgo hurried to put his lineup card together for the nightcap that started shortly before 10:30. On Kilgo’s lineup he penciled in Dave Milstien into the second base position in the order with Scott Krause in the third hole.
On the official lineup card, though, Kilgo put Krause in the second position and Milstien third. In the bottom of the fifth, Milstien singled to start the inning and Krause followed with a walk. Kane County Manager Lynn Jones took his lineup card to home plate umpire Mike Alvarado.
After a lengthy discussion, Alvarado declared an out, but didn’t take either Milstien or Krause off base. Both later scored, so somebody who was out scored.
• On June 3rd, the Snappers were down to their final strike on three different occasions. Wisconsin held a 3-0 lead with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth. With two strikes on Krause, he reached on an error. With two strikes on Will Fitzpatrick he drew a base on balls. John Smith also fell behind in the count 0-2 before launching a three-run homer. The Snappers went on to score five times in the 11th to earn an 8-3 win.
Two Snapper pitchers even batted in that game. Beloit’s own Chris Burt, a slugger in high school and for the Beloit Legion, got a rare at-bat and grounded out. Future big leaguer Steve Woodard drove in a run with a groundout.
Woodard picked up one RBI in his only at-bat of the season while outfielder Ben Cephas picked up one run in 76 games.
• Kelly Wunsch nearly gave Beloit fans the ultimate thrill of a perfect game on June 6th.
The future White Sox reliever retired the first 22 Peoria batters he faced, leaving him just five outs from perfection. He then drilled Ryan Hall with a pitch in the back and allowed a run-scoring double to Keith McDonald. Wunsch left after eight innings having allowed two hits and one run.
In the ninth, the seven hitless Chiefs all collected one hit. Peoria scored five runs and won the game 6-3.
This was the same Wunsch, of course, who managed to strike out five batters in one inning the previous season in Beloit—thanks to a pair of wild-pitch third strikes.
• When a big leaguer serves a rehabilitation stint on a minor-league team it’s a rare occasion. Beloit had five Milwaukee Brewers do it in Beloit in 1995, and for three of them it was a homecoming.
Dave Nilsson, John Jaha, Mike Ignasiak, Turner Ward and Jeff Bronkey all tested their health with the Snappers.
Nilsson was an 18-year-old Australian when he debuted for the then-Beloit Brewers in 1988. He hit just .223 with four homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games.
An outstanding defensive catcher, he made it to Milwaukee in 1992 and went on to play eight MLB seasons. His best was 1996 when he hit .331 with 17 home runs and 84 RBIs in 123 games. His lone All-Star season was 1999 when he hit 21 homers and drove in 62 runs with a .309 average in 115 games. That was his final year with the Brewers. He played in the 2000 Olympic baseball tournament, batting .565 for his native Australia, which went 2-5, finishing seventh.
Jaha broke into the big leagues when he was 26 in 1992. His best season with the Brewers came in 1996 when he hit 34 homers and drove in 118 runs with a .300 average. He played two more seasons in Milwaukee before joining the A’s. In 1999 he hit 35 bombs, knocked in 111 and batted .276 for Oakland. His MLB career stretched 10 years and 826 games, mostly at first base. He hit 141 home runs.
Jaha and Ward didn’t have a hit in their brief rehabs in Beloit, but Nilsson was 6-for-11 with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs.
Ignaziak was 22 when he played for the 1988 Beloit Brewers, going 2-4 with a 2.72 ERA. He pitched four seasons in the big leagues between 1991 and 1995, all with the Brewers. He had a career mark of 10-4, but a 4.80 ERA.
• At the finish of the season, slugger Derek Hacopian was almost unable to play in the deciding game of the second round playoff series with Quad City on Sept. 8. Less than an hour before game time Hacopian bit into a cupcake that contained walnuts, something he was violently allergic to.
Hacopian was rushed to the hospital and made it back in time to start the game and collect two hits as Beloit downed the River Bandits, 5-0, to advance to the MWL finals.
