BELOIT—In a season of new challenges, the Beloit Turner football team opens the campaign with a familiar foe: East Troy.
Turner will make the routine drive up I-43 Friday evening to take on another pack of Trojans.
Turner coach Derek Diehl saw East Troy play in a scrimmage against Fort Atkinson, Milton and Milwaukee King and came away impressed with a few aspects.
“They are a big team overall and they have big, fast and strong running backs,” Diehl said. “They are going to have a strong running game. I thought they scrimmaged well overall, but they struggled a little bit in the passing game.”
East Troy went 2-3 last spring, recording victories over Whitewater and McFarland while losing three lopsided affairs.
Diehl said his squad is 100 percent healthy coming off an impressive scrimmage performance against Whitewater last week.
“We don’t have anybody sitting out because of injury and we’ve had great energy in practice,” Diehl said. “We have a lot of weapons that you can see on paper and on the practice field, but you have to do it in the game. Scrimmages are a good test and I think we passed that test, but it’s a controlled environment. At this point, we just have to see how we respond with four quarters at game speed where you have to execute and make good decisions. We’ve got some new players and we need to make sure we know what we’re doing.”
Turner knows the Capitol Conference competition will be fierce. Starting out the 2021 campaign with a victory would be critical after a tough spring.
“We’re coming off an 0-5 season,” Diehl said. “So in that regard, every game is a big game because when you go winless, you lack one of the biggest factors of success in football, and that’s momentum. We have to play well week one, and that would give us some momentum heading into our week two game with St. Francis.
“We are going to play in a tough conference, we know that. There could be teams that advance to level four and beyond in the playoffs. We have to win the games we should win, but I can’t say what those are until we win week one.”
In other Friday night action:
• CLINTON at NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO: The Darin Wecker era starts for the Cougars, who won one game in the spring.
New Glarus/Monticello started the spring by winning three straight games before losing four straight to close the year.
The Glarner Knights graduated their top offensive weapon, quarterback Darius Schuett, who passed for 14 touchdowns while also being the team’s leading rusher.
Wecker said despite Schuett graduating, New Glarus looks like a formidable squad.
“We were able to check out the film and they looked like a pretty solid football team,” Wecker said. “We are doing the best we can to prepare for them. They had a couple guys really stand out offensively on film, and we’ll try to play our brand of defense against them.”
Wecker said he was pleased with the overall performance of his team in Friday’s scrimmage.
“We started out playing against Brodhead-Juda, and they are a very good football team,” Wecker said. “That was a good eye-opener for our team. In the next two sessions, I thought we played much better. We made some mistakes and had some turnovers, but overall it was good to shake some stuff out and now we are working to correct those things. The one thing we were concerned with coming into the season was our depth, and that was evident in the scrimmage. Aside from that, we played fast and were getting after it, and I’m excited to see what we can do Friday night.”
• RACINE CASE at BELOIT MEMORIAL: Racine Case has rebounded from years of struggle to put together two straight decent seasons.
Case made the playoffs in 2019 before winning the final four games of the shortened spring schedule to finish 4-3.
The Knights are looking to get off to the start they did in 2019, the last full season in which they competed, when they defeated Janesville Craig 16-13.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA at EDGERTON: Edgerton finished the spring with a 3-2 record, while Brodhead-Juda was a perfect 5-0.
Both teams are without their starting quarterbacks from a year ago, as Edgerton’s Drew Hanson, an all-conference selection, has graduated, as has Brodhead-Juda’s Cade Walker.
Brodhead-Juda is out to avenge a lopsided 2019 loss in which man of the current senior class participated in as sophomores.
• BIG FOOT at WHITEWATER: The Chiefs are looking to get off to a good start this fall after a 2-4 spring season.
Whitewater is a program that has struggled in recent years, and they certainly struggled in their scrimmage against Beloit Turner.
But Big Foot coach Mike Welden says the Whippets are still dangerous.
“They’ve got a quarterback that, if you aren’t careful, can make some big plays,” Welden said. “So it’s going to test our discipline for sure.”