The Daily News would like to apologize for the error that resulted in the front page of the Janesville Gazette’s sports page being printed instead of our own Wednesday.

We are instituting a new procedure with our printing process, and there was an error in that production process.

Those looking for the correct page in its original form can seek out our E-edition, which is correctly displayed on our website. We also reprinted two local stories in this edition.

We regret the error and are putting procedures in place to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

Recommended for you