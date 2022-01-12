Wednesday's printing error By Daily News staff Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Daily News would like to apologize for the error that resulted in the front page of the Janesville Gazette’s sports page being printed instead of our own Wednesday.We are instituting a new procedure with our printing process, and there was an error in that production process.Those looking for the correct page in its original form can seek out our E-edition, which is correctly displayed on our website. We also reprinted two local stories in this edition.We regret the error and are putting procedures in place to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Wind turbines may be erected in area Proposal looks to redevelop old video store into bar, nightclub Liggett remembered for kindness, passion for serving community Beloit school board hopefuls McIntyre, Larson and Windmoeller-Schmit share information about themselves Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime