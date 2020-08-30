BELOIT—When Beloit Turner boys basketball coach Ken Watkins has an hour or so to spare, on occasion he’ll fire up his laptop, log on to Hudl and watch the best team he’s every coached hit on every cylinder.
Watkins, like nearly everyone even loosely associated with the Trojan program, wonders what might have been as he watches his squad take down Edgerton in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game.
Just an hour after the final buzzer sounded, the Trojans learned they’d played their final game as a group that met even the loftiest of expectations heading into the season.
The COVID-19 pandemic had reached critical mass, meaning the remainder of the WIAA playoffs had been canceled.
“I remember everything really well, up until they canceled the season,” Watkins said. “After that, everything is kind of a blur and the next thing you know, it’s late May before you know it, and that’s when it finally hit me that these guys were really done.”
Watkins said the team came together beautifully as the season wore on.
“We had some games at the beginning of the season where we didn’t play all that well,” Watkins said. “When you have a group of guys that were that talented, it sometimes takes a while for everyone to understand their roles and to gel. But by the time we hit the playoffs, we were the best defensive team I’ve ever had. Everything had come together, and that culminated in that Edgerton game. I’ve watched that game a bunch of times. There’s a YouTube video of the game that has a play-by-play call over it, and one time I listened to that on a trip up north. It was just a great game.”
The Trojans would have played for their first trip to the state tournament against Waupun in Evansville two days after defeating the Crimson Tide.
“I believe we would have fared well in that game, but the easiest thing in the world is to say that,” Watkins said. “But you’ve got to play the games. The hardest thing is just the fact that you wanted those kids to have the experience of playing in the Kohl Center. It was just a great group of kids, and a really special one to me because I’d just seen them grow and develop over the years.”
The senior core of Jordan Majeed, DJ Wash, Dai‘Vontrelle Strong, Alden Tinder, Jackson Carter and Dylan Hoppe helped recover from the blow of losing big man Kenny Draeving late in the season. David Heldt was a bit player for the majority of the season before assuming a featured role down the stretch.
“You knew you were going to get at least 15 from Jordan every night,” Watkins said. “Then you had ‘D’ (Strong), who you could count on for a double-double. DJ got to be such a great defender that could impact the game on both sides of the floor, and beyond that, if one of those guys didn’t explode for a big game, you’d have someone else step up.”
The Trojans finished the season with a 21-4 record, with two of the losses coming to 21-3 East Troy and another coming to Racine St. Catherine’s, the favorites to win the state title.
Watkins said the team of three seasons prior, with all-time leading scorer Alec Fruin boosted by junior Nacio Villarreal, was the only team during his reign that could compare. Those Trojans finished 22-4, with Fruin and Villarreal combining for nearly 50 points per game.
“That season Alec and Nacio were scoring the ball at such a high level,” Watkins said. “But we had guys like Ethan Burns and Sereno Ferone who played at such a high level defensively. and we had Brandon Malkow in the middle. And Jordan and ‘D’ were just freshmen that helped us also.”
These Trojans didn’t have the opportunity to run out on the Kohl Center floor, with a throng of adoring fans going wild at their every move. But they did provide memories to last themselves, and those fans, a lifetime.