Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson knows his Demon Deacons must prepare to run their high-scoring offense without quarterback Sam Hartman.
Beyond that, it’s unclear how long the veteran will be gone.
The school said Wednesday that Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what it described as a medical condition unrelated to football.
In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.
“We expect him to be back,” Clawson said told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s too early to tell exactly what the timeline is. So anything that’s said is just speculation right now. But we expect him to be back and it goes along, we’ll get a better idea.”
• PULLMAN, Wash.—Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management on April 27, the Seattle Times reported.
Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency, said Brionna Aho, spokesperson for state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A person must wait 60 days to sue after a tort claim is filed.
Aho said no suit had been filed as of Wednesday.
PRO BASEBALL
• DETROIT—The Detroit Tigers’ disappointing season cost Al Avila his job.
Avila was fired as Detroit’s general manager on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance.
“I wish the results would have been better this season,” Avila said in a statement released by the team. “But know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years.”
Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central.
“Our progress certainly stalled this season,” Ilitch said a couple hours before the Tigers hosted Cleveland.
• SEATTLE—New York Yankees sparkplug Matt Carpenter said Wednesday he expects to return this season and won’t need surgery on his broken left foot.
Carpenter saw a specialist in Seattle on Wednesday morning before the Yankees’ series finale against the Mariners. Carpenter fouled a pitch off his left foot in Monday’s series opener and is expected to be out at least six weeks.
“I’m very encouraged, very encouraged that we avoided surgery and got a clean break that just needs to heal and we’ll see how long it takes,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said he still expects to see one more specialist back in New York, but most opinions have been universal in a course of treatment moving forward.
The AL East leaders play their final regular-season game in eight weeks, on Oct. 5.
AUTO RACING
• CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms.
Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car,” Busch wrote on Twitter.