BELOIT—Matt Bosen of Visit Beloit is all set to fuel the dreams of would-be broadcasters.
Bosen, a former General Manager of the Beloit Snappers, has partnered with the minor league team to give a prospective broadcaster a start in the industry.
Bosen, the Director of Sales at Visit Beloit, announced Monday that the company will be hosting a broadcast symposium and dream job competition from January 8-10 at the Beloit College Powerhouse, with the winner of said competition helping on the broadcast team for the 2021 Snappers season.
“I loved a show they had on ESPN back in around 2003,” Bosen said. “It had a bunch of broadcasters competing with each other, with the winner of the competition getting their dream job of working at ESPN for a year. Ever since then, That’s always been in the back of my mind, thinking of ways to re-create that.
“When I worked for the Snappers, we never had enough money to hire a broadcaster, but when I would post a media relations job, people would think it was an entry-level broadcasting position and we’d get about 100 applicants.”
When Bosen moved to his position at Visit Beloit, the idea again began to percolate.
“After I moved over here, I found out that Joe Davis (TV voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers) went to Beloit College,” Bosen said. “Someone from the College hooked me up with him, and around the holidays I spoke with him, and he loved the idea. He hooked me up with someone from the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America, and they hooked me up with a lot of other professional broadcasters who wanted to be involved.”
Among the notable names besides Davis that have committed to the event include former Snappers and Houston Astros broadcaster Brett Dolan, Badgers voice Matt LePay, Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering, former Brewer voice Cory Provus, Bulls broadcaster Adam Amin and Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network. Hall also happens to be the winner of that first ESPN competition.
“People were really excited to give back and be a part of this,” Bosen said. “On my own, I reached out to Casey Stern, who works for Turner Sports, and he was the first guy to really sign on. Once I had him, things really started to snowball and build momentum. We think it’s going to be a great event.”
While most of the broadcasters are scheduled to be in Beloit for the event, Bosen said the COVID-19 pandemic could throw a wrench into that.
“Almost every one of these guys does college football, so if that gets delayed, that could impact their attendance,” Bosen said. “And we still don’t know what the NBA schedule will look like, or what college basketball is doing. Most of these guys are involved in that stuff, so it’s going to be a matter of coordinating schedules.”
Bosen said the Snappers were eager to get involved as well.
“They were very interested in the idea,” Bosen said. “We were prepared to pay the employee as part of the contest, but they said they would actually step in and make him or her their employee. So the winner of the contest will receive prize money and a housing stipend from us, but they will actually be a Snappers employee.”
There is a limit of 200 guests to the symposium, which costs $235 for those registering before July 15 and $285 for those after. Along with basic information, those registering should submit a 10-15 minute demo tape. From the tape, the top 10 finalists will be selected.
On the final day of the symposium, the 10 finalists will take part in a competition that will include calling live action. The professional broadcasters will be the judges, with the winner getting the Snappers gig.