ROCKTON—The Hononegah Indians experienced an awkward sense of deja vu Friday night when they hosted Guilford.
For the second time this season, the Indians squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, this time falling to the Vikings 79-67 in overtime.
The Indians, fresh off back-to-back three-pointers from Braydon Savitski-Lynde and Brandon Beck, took a 51-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Vikings to storm back, as they nailed five treys to tie the game at 57-57 with four minutes to play.
Guilford eventually took a 60-57 lead, and found themselves at the free throw line with an opportunity to salt the game away with 28 seconds to play.
They missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Brandon Beck sent the game into overtime with an off-balanced trey to make it 60-60 with 20 seconds to play.
Once the overtime hit, the Vikings scored on each of their first three possessions, while the Indians were held scoreless. Although Beck converted a four-point play in the extra session, the Indians weren’t able to mount a serious charge and went down to defeat.
Indians coach Mike Miller was disappointed in the final result, which left his team with an 8-6 NIC-10 mark and a sixth-place standing in the conference.
“Guilford is hard to play against,” Miller said. “Their guards are big, strong and athletic and they are going to get up into you. And while their post guys may be 6-foot-2 or 6-3, they are physically strong and we really couldn’t get some of the matchups we wanted down low.
“We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror as coaches and say that we didn’t finish out either game against them. We’ve had two really competitive games and we didn’t get the results we wanted either time. Their fourth quarter 3-pointers were huge, obviously.”
The Indians were riding a three-game conference winning streak that coincided with the return of Beck, the junior sharpshooter who broke his foot in December.
Beck was again outstanding in Friday night’s game, leading all scorers with 26 points, including seven three-pointers. Owen Hart added 18 and Savitzki-Lynde finished with 11.
“Owen and Brandon kept us in the game,” Miller said. “We’ve got to get contributions beyond them. I thought Chase Kemmet came off the bench and played his role very well and was a real bright spot for us.”
The Indians had a first-quarter surge led by Beck that allowed them to take a 17-13 lead after a quarter, an advantage Hononegah would hold until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.
“Our defense was really solid in the first half,” Beck said. “I don’t know if we got overconfident when we got the lead or what, but we let it slip. Then once we got to overtime, we were just gassed, and we turned the ball over way too much.”
The Indians will be back at it Wednesday when they travel to Freeport.
• BOXSCORE: GUILFORD 79, HONONEGAH 67
Guilford 13 11 16 20 19—79
Hononegah 17 18 16 9 7—67
GUILFORD: Smith 7 9-12 23, Hodge 2 0-0 4, Doby 4 5-6 15, Johnson 8 3-5 23, Gray 4 0-0 11, Bogden 0 3-4 3. Totals: 25 20-27 79.
HONONEGAH: Beck 9 1-1 26, Hart 7 0-2 28, Savitzky-Lynde 5 0-0 11, Commisso 2 0-0 4, Warren 1 0-0 3, Kemmet 0 2-2 2, Schomburg 0 2-2 2, Houi 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 6-9 67.
3-pointers: Guilford 9 (Gray 3, Johnson 4, Doby 2), Hononegah 13 (Beck 7, Hart 4, Savitzky-Lynde 1, Warren 1). Fouled out: Hart, Savitzky-Lynde, Houi.