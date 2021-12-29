MINNEAPOLIS —The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons, and there’s not much left to chew on with their chance of making the playoffs now in low-percentage territory.
The math problem won’t be any easier to solve without Adam Thielen.
The venerable wide receiver was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, so the only way he could return from his sprained ankle this season would be with the Vikings playing deep into January.
“Adam’s such a great player. He’s been so productive. He’s a great leader on our team, so it’s tough to not have him,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “But it does give a great opportunity to some of our younger receivers, and we’ll have to bring them along quickly.”
The Vikings (7-8) play at Green Bay (12-3) on Sunday night, where the NFC North champion Packers will be playing to stay on track for the No. 1 seed and first-round bye that comes with it. Thielen, who leads the Vikings with 10 touchdowns this season, hurt his left ankle on the opening drive at Detroit on Dec. 5.
PRO BASKETBALL
CHICAGO —Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights, 131-117 on Wednesday.
The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.
The Bulls shot 61.9% and had a season-high with 38 assists. They beat the Hawks 130-118 on Monday night in Atlanta.
Trey Young scored 26 points for Atlanta, and Clint Capela added 18 in the opener of a six-game trip.
COLLEGE HOOPS
AUBURN, Ala. —Walker Kessler had 16 points, a career-high 11 blocked shots and 10 rebounds to lead No. 11 Auburn to a 70-55 victory over previously unbeaten No. 16 LSU on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Kessler got the second triple-double in Auburn’s program history, but it didn’t become official until well after the game ended. Auburn’s official scorer credited Kessler with a rebound that had initially gone down as a team board with 9:55 left in the first half.
Freshman Jabari Smith also scored 16 points for Auburn (12-1), which has won nine straight and didn’t give up a field goal in the opening 10 minutes.