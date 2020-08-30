JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.
A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal has not been formally executed with the league.
The person said Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. Ngakoue still has to sign his one-year franchise tender with the Jaguars to make the deal happen. He had been the league’s only franchise-tagged player unsigned, opting to turn down an offer that would have guaranteed him $17.8 million this season.
He will now make roughly $13 million in 2020, the person said. ESPN first reported the trade.
Ngakoue made it clear on several occasions this year that he no longer wanted to play in Jacksonville, even sparring with the team owner’s son on Twitter. And Ngakoue left millions on the table to make it happen.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said.
They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.
PRO GOLF
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. —With so few people around, Jon Rahm still got word from the other side of the Olympia Fields clubhouse that Dustin Johnson had made a 45-foot birdie on the final hole to force a playoff Sunday in the BMW Championship.
Resilient as ever, Rahm went out and made some magic of his own.
From one end of the 18th green to the other, Rahm’s putt from just over 65 feet rolled down the ridge and into the cup, setting off a roar so loud it nearly made up for not having spectators.
Johnson could only laugh at his birdie putt, eliciting a rare show of emotion—a slow, sweeping upper cut. And he had the same reaction to what Rahm did. What else is there to do?