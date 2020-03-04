ORFORDVILLE, Wis. — The Parkview Vikings cruised into the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs with a 70-52 victory over Dodgeland Tuesday night.
Tyler Oswald was the Vikings' star Tuesday, going for 30 points, while Carter Simonson added 21.
Parkview (14-9) used a run late in the first half to lead 39-25 at the break.
Oswald scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half. Simonson scored 13 of his 21 in the second.
The Vikings play at No. 3-seeded Pardeeville on Friday.
PARKVIEW 70, DODGELAND 52
Dodgeland (52)--Otte 2-2-6, Christopherson 5-0-12, Fenner 2-3-8, Nelson 6-4-16, Apperfeldt 5-0-10. Totals: 20-9-52.
Parkview (70)--Unseth 2-1-5, Barlass 0-2-2, Oswald 11-5-30, Simonson 8-3-21, Kundert 1-0-2, Flood-Elyafi 1-0-2, Oswald 0-2-2, Klitzman 1-0-2, N. Crane 2-0-4. Totals: 26-13-70.
Dodgeland;25;27--52
Parkview;39;31--70
3-point goals--D 3 (Christopherson 2, Fenner), P 5 (Oswald 3, Simonson 2). Free throws missed--D 10, P 5. Total fouls--D 18, P 18. fouled out--Otte.
- Marshall 56, Brodhead 48--The 10th-seeded Cardinals led by three points at halftime but were outscored 32-21 after the break.
Connor Green scored 18 points to lead Brodhead (8-15), while Cody Malcook had 16.
Marshall plays at second-seeded Edgerton on Friday.
MARSHALL 56, BRODHEAD 48
Brodhead (48)--Walker 2-2-7, Green 7-0-18, Malcook 6-4-16, Boegli 2-0-4, Malkow 1-0-3. Totals: 18-6-48.
Marshall (56)--Chadwick 3-2-9, Frank 1-1-3, Denniston 4-2-13, Ward 5-5-17, Truschinski 5-2-14. Totals: 18-12-56.
Brodhead;27;21--48
Marshall;24;32--56
3-point goals--B 6 (Green 4, Walker, Malkow), M 8 (Denniston 3, Ward 2, Truschinski 2, Chadwick). Free throws missed--B 5, M 2. Total fouls--B 17, M 13. Fouled out--Malkow.
- Lake Mills 87, Clinton 27--Charlie Bender scored 28 points to send Lake Mills past the 13th-seeded Cougars (0-23). Tyler Dominy led Clinton with six points.
LAKE MILLS 87, CLINTON 27
Clinton (27)--Dominy 2-2-6, Marchillo 1-1-3, Espinoza 2-0-4, Howard 2-0-4, Peterson 2-0-4, Mueller 2-0-4, Klein 2-0-4. Totals: 13-3-29.
Lake Mills (87)--Wilke 1-3-5, Herrington 6-2-15, Stoddard 4-1-10, Lund 0-2-2, Templin 1-0-3, Retrum 3-2-8, Moen 6-0-12, Bender 13-2-28, Horkan 1-2-4. Totals: 35-14-87.
Clinton;16;13--29
Lake Mills;47;40--87
3-point goals--C 0, LM 3 (Herrington, Stoddard, Templin). Free throws missed--C 8, LM 5. Total fouls--C 15, LM 14.
