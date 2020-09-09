MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve Wednesday, taking one of their most vital players out of action for the season opener against Green Bay and at least two more games after that.
Hunter has not practiced with the team since training camp activities were first opened to reporters on Aug. 14. Coach Mike Zimmer has only described the unspecified injury as a “tweak,” and because Hunter was placed on injured reserve the Vikings didn’t have to list the two-time Pro Bowl pick on their initial injury report.
Last year, Hunter, who will turn 26 on Oct. 29, became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks. Hunter has never missed an NFL game to injury, with his only absences coming as a rookie in 2015 when he was on the inactive list for two September games. When the Vikings played a meaningless finale against Chicago last season with their spot in the playoffs already clinched and rested almost all of their starters, Hunter took the first snap to stretch his appearance streak to 77 straight games.
Revised roster rules for the 2020 season, which is being played during the coronavirus pandemic, allow NFL teams to reinstate players from injured reserve after only three weeks. There’s also no maximum amount of players who can come back. Normally, only two players can be designated for return from injured reserve, and they must miss at least six weeks of practice and at least eight weeks of games.
PRO FOOTBALL
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. —Jalen Ramsey showed up at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp last year in an armored bank truck.
A year later on the opposite coast, he’s going to need that ride.
Ramsey will become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
PRO BASKETBALL
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —The Toronto Raptors faced a sizable early deficit. They trailed in the fourth quarter. And again in the first overtime. And again in the second overtime.
Exhausted and on the brink, the reigning NBA champions rose to the moment.
Next up: Game 7, for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.