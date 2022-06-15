EASTLAKE, Ohio—It looked like trouble early for the Beloit Sky Carp.
Lake County’s Johanthan Rodriguez rocketed a double to right off of starter M.D. Johnson to start the second inning. A missed catch error by Nasim Nunez put him on third, and a sacrifice fly by Milan Tolentino brought him home.
But Victor Mesa Jr. ensured the Sky Carp wouldn’t lose its third game in a row.
In the third inning, Marcus Chiu walked, Cody Morissette singled to center and Nunez walked to load the bases. Mesa Jr. stepped up to the plate and crushed a grand slam to left-center field, his third home run of the season, and just like that Beloit was on top 4-1.
The Captains got one back when Jhonkensy Noel hit his second solo home run of the series to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but neither team crossed home plate again and the Beloit secured a 4-2 victory.
Lake County had a man on first and second with no outs in the seventh, but Johnson got Micael Ramirez to ground into a double play.
Johnson went seven innings and only allowed four hits and two runs. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a single batter.
Jackson Rose and Sean Reynolds finished off the eighth and ninth inning to seal the win for Beloit.
The Sky Carp advance to a 26-32 overall record, and they continue their series against the Captains tomorrow at 6 p.m.