METAIRIE, La. (AP)—The Saints have signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, giving New Orleans a second experienced signal-caller behind returning starter Jameis Winston.
Dalton, whose signing was announced Tuesday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, is a former starter in Cincinnati and is now with his fourth team in four years after spending his first eight with the Bengals.
The 34-year-old Dalton played for Dallas in 2020 and last season played in eight games with six starts for Chicago, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
PRO FOOTBALL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP)—Billy Turner’s one-year deal with the Denver Broncos represents not only a homecoming but a reunion.
Turner, who played in Denver from 2016-18, and Broncos new head coach Nathaniel Hackett developed a close friendship during their time together in Green Bay, where Turner blossomed as a versatile and dependable offensive lineman.
PRO BASEBALL
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)—Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract on Monday, a potential boost for their rotation with a two-time All-Star who’s coming off an injury-ruined season.
He has a $2.75 million salary, and the deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2023 with a $750,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $6 million this year in performance bonuses based on one point for each start or relief appearance of at least three innings.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)—The Baltimore Ravens have signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025.
The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Harbaugh is entering his 15th season at the helm. Baltimore went 8-9 in 2021—only the second losing record of his tenure—when injures derailed what looked like a promising season.
The Ravens are 148-96 under Harbaugh, plus a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2012 season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)—Iowa All-American Keegan Murray has announced he will declare for the NBA draft.