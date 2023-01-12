Verona hockey team knocks off Beloit Memorial 7-2 at Edwards Ice Arena DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Jan 12, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT— Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team fell to powerful Verona 7-2 at the Edwards Ice Arena on Thursday night.The Wildcats went up 3-0 in the first period and added three more goals in the second before the Purple Knights’ Nathan Fiebig ended the string with an unassisted goal late in the period.Each team scored a goal in the third period. Fiebig found the net again off an assist by Jayden Piccione.Verona (10-4, 8-1 Big Eight) collected two goals apiece from Reece Cordray and Boden Brotzman.Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan had 45 saves. Verona’s Blake Craven (18 saves) and Noah Mason (14) shared time in goal.The Knights (4-8, 0-6), were coming off an 11-2 loss to Sun Prairie.• BOXSCORE:VERONA 7, BELOIT 2Verona……..3 3 1 – 7B. Memorial..0 1 1 – 2FIRST PERIOD: V, Marske (Cordray, Moline), 3:37; V, Cordray (Dina, Moline), 12:43 (pp); V, Brotzman (Miller), 14:27.SECOND PERIOD: V, Cordray (unassisted), 1:55 (pp); V, Brotzman (Dina), 3:38; V, Moline (Cordray, Codde), 6:43; BM, Fiebig (unassisted), 15:48.THIRD PERIOD: V, Pertzborn (McGinnis, Mitchell), 2:30; BM, Fiebig (Piccione), 7:45 (pp).Saves: Verona (Craven-9-9-19; Mason 0-0-14-14), Beloit, Flangan (19-12-14-45). Penalties: Beloit 5-10, Verona 6-12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Tenants union proposed in Janesville McNeel principal, Beloit Memorial dance coach recognized as influential Black leaders Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group present sports facility options South Beloit man arrested on drug related warrants Beloit band Nick & Friends plays original music Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime