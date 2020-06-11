ROCKTON—Ryan Van Schelven’s Thursday afternoon at the river was interrupted by a phone call from this reporter, wanting to recap his roller-coaster freshman season at the University of Dayton.
The former Hononegah quarterback was on a mission to go viral with his 11-year old nephew Adam, who has accumulated quite a following on YouTube with his pandemic project, involving Dude Perfect-esque football trick shots.
Van Schelven, who holds several career passing records for the Indians, was trying to hit Adam as he scooted down the river in a tube. While not as exciting as avoiding an onrushing defensive lineman to throw a game-winning touchdown pass, the project was turning out to be just as challenging.
Not that he’s ever been unfamiliar with beating the odds.
The NIC-10 MVP his senior season at Hononegah, Van Schelven spurned a flurry of offers from smaller schools to attend Dayton, a non-scholarship Division 1 football program.
When he got to camp in August, it didn’t take look for his “welcome to big-time college football” moment to occur.
“It was our first day of being in shoulder pads and helmets,” Van Schelven said. “And I was running the scout team against the first-team defense. The coaches called a reverse, which meant I was going to be the lead blocker on the play. So I hand the ball off, turn around and as soon as I turned the corner, I see our starting linebacker coming at me with a full head of steam. He’s got me by 25 pounds and a whole lot of muscle. The guy came up and just decleated me. That was when I knew, ‘OK, you’re in college now.’”
While Van Schelven was rotating with another true freshman as scout team QB the majority of the time,, he did get one memorable opportunity to hook up with tight end Adam Trautman, who would go on to be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
“It was really early on in camp,” Van Schelven said. “And we were running seven-on-seven with the first team. It was just me and the starting quarterback. Well, the quarterbacks coach got mad and just threw me in there. I had no idea what I was doing at that point. So we were in the huddle and he calls out the play. I went right to Trautman and said ‘OK, what is that?’ He called the play in the huddle, and I asked him what route he was running. He told me he was going over the middle, so I told him to look for the ball.
“I took the snap, just looked right at him and threw it to him over the middle. He made the catch for the first down, and that was the only play I got. The quarterback coach brought me over and said ‘Hey nice job. Way to come through under pressure.’ I just nodded my head and said. ‘Yeah, thanks coach.’”
Van Schelven said it didn’t take long for him to start feeling comfortable.
“As soon as I got over the mental struggle of learning the new verbiage and getting up to speed on the playbook, I started thinking quicker and moving quicker,” Van Schelven said. “Towards the end of camp, I saw that I could make every throw the offense was asking me to make. I knew going in I was going to redshirt, so I had one season to really dive in to the playbook and get complete control of the offense. I know that I’m going to be able to compete, and whenever my time comes, I’m going to be more than ready to play.”
Van Schelven did suffer a minor setback for what he’s preparing to be a major comeback on Nov. 7, when he broke his leg on a routine practice play when he found himself on the scout kickoff team.
“It was a completely fluky play,” Van Schelven said. “I was going to reach for the ball and our turf is notorious for not having the best footing. My right leg slipped out from underneath me and my left leg just snapped near my ankle. I felt it and I heard it, so I knew right away that it was broken. I had surgery the next day and wasn’t able to walk for the next nine weeks.”
As a redshirt freshman, Van Schelven would suit up for home games but not travel for road contests. The Flyers ended the campaign with an 8-3 record, finishing in second place behind perennial Pioneer Football League power San Diego.
“Two of the three losses were games we really felt like we should have won,” Van Schelven said. “We had the de facto conference title game at home against San Diego, and that’s our goal every year, to beat the. They won 50-38 in a shootout on a sloppy field. We get to go down there and play, so I’m really looking forward to that trip,.”
Van Schelven was nearly recovered when he found out the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the team’s offseason activities.
“We were running the mile for our spring testing when we found out they were shutting everything down,” Van Schelven said. “We were scheduled to have our first spring practice the next day. I wasn’t fully receovered, but I was really looking forward to getting a few reps in. We have a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterbacks coach and a new offensive line coach, so there were going to be a lot of changes.”
There were also some positives to the shutdown.
“What it really did was allow me to focus and hone in on my leg 100 percent,” Van Schelven said. “I’m totally healthy now and focusing on being an overall better athlete, and getting my leg stronger than it was. I wish the injury would’ve never happpened, but I’m making the most out of it, and in the end I’ll be better because of it. Those months away from the game made me appreciate it even more, and I didn’t even think that was possible.”
Van Schelven is expecting to head back to school, and the team, in early August. First, though, he’s got to complete a few more passes to an 11-year old in a tube.