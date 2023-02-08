JANESVILLE — UW-Whitewater at Rock County has announced it is joining the National Junior College Athletic Association and will soon offer competitive athletics in several sports.
UW-W at Rock County intends to field teams starting in the 2024-25 academic year and its student-athletes will be eligible for postseason play starting in 2025-26.
“We are thrilled to be bringing intercollegiate athletics back to UW-Whitewater at Rock County,” Tricia Clasen, dean and assistant vice chancellor, stated in a press release. “Participation in athletics is a valuable college experience for so many students and offers the whole community opportunities to get involved in college sports. We can’t wait to cheer on our student-athletes!”
The NJCAA is the governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to prepare, compete, succeed and achieve in their academic and athletic disciplines.
UW-Whitewater at Rock County is assigned to Region 4, which includes schools in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
Initially, the Rock County campus plans to join NJCAA in the following sports: men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s bowling.
The campus is in the process of identifying coaches to lead the teams, and more information will be shared with students once the teams are ready to welcome players.