STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced it is extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, 2020, which eliminates the possibility of conducting the WIAA State Tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring.
The events impacted by the closure include the Boys Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments scheduled at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 4-6 and June 12-13, respectfully; the State Boys Golf Championship at University Ridge on June 15-16; and the State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on June 11-13.
The decision to extend the closure addresses the ongoing concern and efforts to prevent and control the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19.
At its special meeting on March 19, the Board of Control resolved to postpone any decision to cancel the spring sports seasons and the spring State Tournament Series to a later date or until new developments arise and new information becomes available.
The Board of Control will conduct its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing and will discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and summertime contact.
• BIG EIGHT: The Big Eight Conference’s update on the status of the league on April 10 had little change from the previous update. While schools are closed or school facilities are closed, Big Eight schools will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together or practice without a coach.
For sports that have not reached their official start dates and out-of-season sports, as with any “normal” offseason, programs for individual training or workouts may be shared, such as stretching, flexibility and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, sport specific conditioning and mental preparation/sport psychology resources, so long as it can be completed individually and follows normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.
The WIAA spring season practice start date has been reached for each sport and coaches may provide direct, virtual individual coaching (via GoogeClassroom, Hudl, Zoom or other shared online spaces) to those student-athletes that have completed all eligibility requirements. Student-athletes should check with the Athletic Office of their school for full information and confirmation of eligibility.
The earliest Big Eight Conference schools would return to practice is April 27. At he earliest, conference competitions would begin May 7, although school-by-school decisions for non-conference competition may vary.
The Big Eight will support all member schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA which has paused spring sports in accordance with the statewide school closure.
A motion passed unanimously to accept Sun Prairie West to the Big Eight for non-football beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie will submit the fast track application for this and is working on a conference realignment proposal for football-only conference consideration.
