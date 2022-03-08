LOVES PARK, Ill.—Big inning in each game powered UW-Platteville (4-2) to a sweep of Beloit College’s softball team in the Buccaneers’ season-opening doubleheader at Sportscore 2.
The Pioneers plated six runs in the third inning, five unearned, on their way to winning the first game 9-3. They took the nightcap in six innings, 12-1, thanks mainly to a four-run fifth inning and seven-run sixth.
Maddy Pformiller (0-1) started the first game for Beloit and allowed an RBI single by Danielle Trumbo in the second inning. The Pioneers took a commanding 7-0 lead in the second with Trumbo adding a two-run single.
The Bucs cut it to 7-2 in the fourth inning with Stephanie Lopez belting an RBI double and then coming around to score on a double by Isabel Johnson.
Johnson picked up an RBI single in the sixth to draw the Bucs within 7-3. Platteville tacked on two runs in the seventh off reliever Kit Kronberge.
Pfortmiller allowed nine hits and nine runs, but just two earned runs, in her 2 2-3 innings of work. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out two. Kronberge allowed only two hits and one earned run in her 4 1-3 innings.
Lopez and Kronberge were both 2-for-3 to lead Beloit’s eight-hit attack.
The nightcap was a 1-1 pitchers’ duel between the Pioneers’ Jordan Johnson and Beloit’s Cora Aubert for the first four innings. Platteville scored in the second inning and the Bucs tied it when Kronberge singled up the middle to score Kaitlynn Taft.
The Pioneers loaded the bases courtesy of an error in the fifth inning before Claire Bakkestue belted a two-out grand slam off Aubert (0-1) for a 5-1 lead.
Platteville broke it open in the seventh with seven runs and finished with 16 hits. Taft was 2-for-3 to lead the Bucs’ five-hit attack.
• LINESCORES:
First game
UW-Platteville…016 000 2—9 11 1
Beloit…………..000 201 0—3 8 3
Pitching: UWP, Rommel (3.1 inn., 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO); Bakkestue (3.2, 3 hits, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO). BC, Pfortmiller (2.2 inn., 9 hits, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO); Kronberge (4.1, 2 hits, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO). W: Bakkestue (1-2). L: Pfortmiller (0-1).
Leading hitters: UWP, Plautz 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Bakkestue 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Kelsch 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Trumbo 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Hughes 1x2, 1 run, 2 RBI. BC, Lopez 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Kronberge 2x3; Johnson 2x3, 2 RBI. 2B: Hughes, Lopez (2), Kronberge, Johnson.
Second game
UW-Platteville 12, Beloit 1
UW-Platteville…010 047—12 16 0
Beloit…………..000 100—1 5 1
Pitching: UWP, Johnson (4.0 inn., 4 hits, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO); Remley (2.0, 1 hit, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). BC, Aubert (4.2 inn., 6 hits, 4 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO); Pfortmiller (1.0, 5 hits, 5 runs, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO); Harrison (0.1 inn., 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). W: Johnson (2-0). L: Aubert (0-1).
Leading hitters: UWP, Plautz 3x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Cota 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Bakkestue 2x4, 1 run, 5 RBI; Kelsch 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Marvin 2x4, 2 RBI; Davis 2x3, 1 run. BC, Taft 2x3, 1 run; Kronberge 1x2, 1 RBI. 2B: Plautz (2), Kelsch, Laabe (UWP). HR: Bakkestue.