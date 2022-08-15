MILWAUKEE—Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux homered to back Julio Urías’ five solid innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Monday night.

A day after their 12-game winning streak ended with a 4-0 loss at Kansas City, the major league-best Dodgers got back on track, improving to 20-4 since the All-Star break.

