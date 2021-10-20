BELOIT—Their record of 9-10-3 may not scare anybody, but Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights expect to be a tough out for any foe they face this postseason.
Just ask the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine Lasers. They are already thinking about next season after losing 1-0 to visiting 13th-seeded Beloit in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Next up for the upstart Knights is fifth-seeded and eighth-ranked Waunakee (19-2-4) on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“This is really going to be a battle and we’re looking forward to it,” Denu said. “We’ve played a tough schedule and there is nothing we are going to see that we haven’t seen before multiple times. We love being the underdog.”
Tuesday, the Knights’ Baylor Denu scored his 18th goal of the season in the first half against the Lasers and Beloit’s defense made the one-goal lead stand up, despite some nervous moments.
“It was intense, but it was a lot of fun,” Coach Denu said. “There were two questionable foul calls near the end of the game that gave them very dangerous free kicks, but our boys defended very well. I was proud of the way they persevered through some tough calls down the stretch.”
Freshman Beckham Denu played only his second full game in goal and recorded the shutout.
A veteran of amateur soccer, this is Beckham’s first exposure as a full-time goalie.
‘We tried him in the second half against Middleton and Sun Prairie and he held up well,” his father, Brian, said. “He allowed only one goal playing the entire game against Verona. We used several guys against Arrowhead in the regular season finale and then went back to Beckham as the starter and finisher against Kettle Moraine.
“He has never been a goalie by trade,” the coach said of his son. “Occasionally in club ball when he was younger, when we needed him, he played, but he has been doing a real good job. He organizes our defense and communicates with our guys. He understands the game very well. He has a lot of experience and his vision of the field is really good.”
Confidence isn’t an issue either.
“He has a unique personality,” Coach Denu said. “He truly believes he’s one of the best players out there wherever he goes. He is unafraid and if he makes a mistake he moves on immediately. You need to have that kind of mentality to play back there. I think the boys have responded well to him in goal.”
Down the stretch at Wales, the Knights also moved Baylor Denu from an attacker position more into an enforcer role in defensive mode.
“We didn’t put him all the way back,” Coach Denu said. “We put him in what we call center defensive mid-fielder. We were struggling a bit to clear balls and he helped with that.”
Ordinarily, Beloit would be back at it on Thursday, but benefits from the WIAA holding off the regional finals until Saturday.
“I’m not sure why they did that,” Coach Denu said. “Perhaps it’s due to a shortage of officials. They played the D-1 games on Tuesday and D-2 and D-3 are on Thursday. The break is good for us because we have a smaller rotation in playoffs and it gives us time to rest our legs.”
Against Waunakee, Coach Denu said the Knights will face a senior-dominated team with an 18-goal scorer (Drew Levold), a “difference maker in the middle of the field”(Cole Ketner) coming back from a stress fracture and a solid 6-foot-8 goaltender (Joel Furman).
That’s right, 6-8.
“We’ve played against guys 6-4 and 6-5 in the Big Eight, but 6-8 is unusual,” Denu said. “He’s the real deal, too. He’s athletic, a real monster. We have to make him move from side to side or he’s going to have his way with us.”
Beloit and Waunakee met two years ago and split two games with the Knights winning the regular-season meeting and Waunakee winning in the playoffs.
They have a few common opponents this season. Both teams faced Madison East with the Knights tying the Purgolders 1-1 and Waunakee defeating them 3-0. Both teams lost to Madison Memorial, Waunkee by a 1-0 margin and Beloit 2-0. Waunakee tied Kettle Moraine 1-1 while Beloit just won 1-0.