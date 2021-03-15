CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Beloit Turner graduate Kailyn Packard added another notch to her belt Monday after she was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following a terrific performance at the Rock Chalk Challenge.
Northern Iowa’s Packard had two starts in the event, hosted by Kansas University, and performed well in both of them.
In a start against South Dakota State Friday, Packard allowed two runs in a complete-game performance, striking out six and walking one.
Saturday against Kansas, Packard topped that performance by hurling a complete-game shutout against the Jayhawks. She surrendered just four hits and three walks and struck out seven to earn the victory.