ALBANY, Wis. — The Albany girls basketball team made history in the best of ways this season.
The Comets are headed to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the first time in school history, accomplishing the feat while going 28-0 thus far.
They will take on McDonell Central on Friday at the Resch Center in Green Bay at 9:05 a.m.
Albany left little doubt on their journey to Green Bay, defeating Oakfield 65-40 in the sectional finals. The Comets have played just one close game all season, a 53-50 victory over Barnevald on Dec. 16.
"We expected it to be a really close game," Albany coach Derik Doescher said. "We actually expected to play Oshkosh Lourdes in that game. They had beaten Oakfield twice during the regular season, but lost in the sectional semis. They have a ton of size, which we don't have, and we thought it would be a battle. But we played really well."
The high-powered offense scored at least 68 points 12 times, highlighted by an 84-7 win at Juda.
Abby Hollis leads the way with 17.4 points per game, while Alana Durtschi averages 15 and Gracie Freitag is putting up 12 per contest.
All three girls are shooting at least 50 percent form the field. Hollis, just a sophomore, is among the best shooters in the entire state, making 85 percent of her free throws and an impressive 51 percent from behind the three-point line.
Durtschi, a senior, is nearly as impressive from beyond the arc, connecting on 43 percent of her treys, while Avery Briggs is shooting 55 percent from the field and 51 percent from beyond the arc.
"Those percentages are a result of a lot of time, a lot of repetition and these girls knowing they have the green light," Doescher said. "We aren't going to be the team that runs sets for 90 seconds. If we've got a good shot, we take it. And we've talked about that a lot heading into Friday. If we go up there and get beat because we turned it over a ton because we passed up good shots, that's going to be a tough pill to swallow."
Doescher said he wasn't overly concerned with the lack of close games.
"We are well aware of that fact," Doescher said. "We have community members bringing that up, and I say 'What do you want me to do about that? Turn the ball over on purpose to make it close'? The schedule is the schedule. Barnevald has given us a few good games, but the good thing about this team is that when we do face adversity, I'm not too worried. They don't get too high or two low."
McDonell Central should provide the team's biggest challenge to date.
"They are very athletic," Doescher said. "Normally at this level of girls basketball, you can throw out two or three good athletes and then fill in with some role players. This team is seven or eight deep full of kids that can run and jump. They've got two really good guards and one really good post. And defensively, they pressure the heck out of you."
Although the 9 AM starting time is early, Doescher doesn't see it as a disadvantage.
"We think it's the best thing for our kids," Doescher said. "They aren't sitting around watching that first game, getting the nerves up. We are going to wake up Friday morning, stretch and get right after it."