BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)—Paige Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points in the two overtimes, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 to extend the Huskies’ record women’s Final Four streak to 14 straight on Monday night.
The Huskies, who had been 0-for-5 in the NCAA Tournament in overtime in their history, will face top seed Stanford on Friday night in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.
Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles outside the site of the Final Four, scored the five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (29-5). The sensational sophomore, who missed two months this season with a knee injury, once again looked like the player who was the AP Player of the Year in 2021. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Bridgeport Region.
With N.C. State within 86-84 in the second OT, Christyn Williams hit the second of two free throws and then a layup with 21 seconds left to give UConn a 89-85 lead.
Jakia Brown-Turner, who hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds in the first overtime to tie the game, then made a layup to get the Wolfpack within two, but Williams converted a layup off the inbounds to seal the win.
Brown-Turner finished with 20 points for N.C. State (32-4).
Both teams had chances to win in the final 30 seconds of regulation. UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa was fouled with 28 seconds left and missed both free throws. On the ensuing possession, Diamond Johnson dribbled down the clock and drove before passing it back out to Kai Crutchfield, who was way off on a deep 3-pointer from the wing.
N.C. State was trying to reach the national semifinals for the second time in school history. The Wolfpack made it that far in 1998, beating the Huskies in the Elite Eight that season to advance. None of the current roster was even alive then.
PRO BASEBALL
JUPITER, Fla. (AP)—With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season.
“This is it for me,” the 42-year-old Pujols said Monday. “This is my last run.”
It was quite a scene as Pujols rejoined the Redbirds.
Wearing a big smile and his familiar red No. 5 jersey, he emerged from beyond the right field wall at Roger Dean Stadium between the first and second innings of a game against Houston.
PRO BASKETBALL
BOSTON (AP)—Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has torn cartilage in his left knee that will require surgery, likely keeping him out for the rest of the regular season and well into the playoffs.
Coach Ime Udoka said before Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors that a scan confirmed Williams will need an operation on a torn lateral meniscus. The player and team were still exploring options on what kind of surgery, and that would determine whether he is able to return should the Celtics embark on an extended playoff run.