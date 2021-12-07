STORRS, Conn. —UConn guard and Minnesota native Paige Bueckers will miss 6 to 8 weeks after an MRI revealed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture of her left knee during the final seconds of a blowout win over Notre Dame Sunday.
Healthline.com defines the injury as a break or crack in the top of the shin bone, at the knee. It involves the cartilage surface of the knee joint. This joint helps supports a person’s body weight, and when fractured the joint is unable to absorb shock.
Bueckers, the reigning National Player of the Year, was bringing the ball up the floor with 38 seconds remaining when her leg crumpled and she fell to the court in obvious pain. Two teammates ran on the floor and carried her to the bench.
While an obvious blow to the second-ranked Huskies, the injury to Bueckers could have been more severe. Initial speculation was a tear to her ACL or another knee ligament, which is normally a one-year recovery.
“Obviously, we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury. It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her,” said UConn head women’s coach Geno Auriemma in a released statement. “Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been hired to serve in the same role with the Buckeyes. Knowles will head to Columbus, Ohio, after a wildly successful stint heading up the defense for the Cowboys from 2018-21.
“I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it,” Day said. “Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl. To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.”
OBITUARY
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)—Glenn Foster, a former professional football player with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago native, died Monday in Alabama after he was taken into custody over the weekend, authorities said. He was 31.
Foster was booked Sunday on charges of assault and third-degree robbery, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office records show.
Nexstar’s WIAT reports that Foster was taken to a local hospital Monday, where he later died. A cause of death had not been released as of Tuesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has begun an investigation into Fosters’ death, sharing this statement with Nexstar’s WGNO: