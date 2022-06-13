BELOIT—Soccer isn’t an expensive sport to play compared to many that require all sorts of specialized equipment.
What hits parents in the wallet is the amount of travel required to play at an elite level of club ball.
Brian Denu knows all about that. He’s had three kids in club soccer. His youngest son, Banks, just returned from playing in the 2022 Pauleta Azores Soccer Cup in Portugal, a tournament older son Baylor also played in.
While Banks and dad Brian were in Portugal, Baylor’s U17 Rockford Raptors team, which includes several Beloit and Hononegah players, qualified for the ECNL national playoffs. They will head to San Diego, Calif., in less than two weeks.
“The problem is that the planning is short and the event is super expensive,” Denu said. “I would say two-thirds of our team is on scholarship and those kids are going to need some funding for this. Fortunately it is coming along better than I hoped.”
The team is hosting a moonlight bowling fundraiser from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale N. Blvd., Rockford.
The cost is $40 per couple or $20 per individual. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. Anyone interested in participating can reach Denu at bdenu@sdb.k12.wi.us.
“We had to qualify as one of the top three teams from our region,” Denu said. “We will be in a group of four teams (in San Diego) and the top team will advance. You will play a knockout game and if you win you will play in the finals a week later in St. Louis.”
Denu said the ECNL playoffs are well-scouted by college coaches.