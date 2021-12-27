The Women’s Division has only nine bowlers, including defending champion Andrea Brose. She got off to a great start with a 231 game Sunday, but finds herself fourth after five games with a 959 score. Courtney Birch rolled a 1,062 series in qualifying to lead the way with Brigitte Jacobs in second, 60 pins behind.
The Senior Division has 27 bowlers entered. Defending champion Keith Kroll had a couple of terrific games (257, 253) in his 10 games of qualifying Sunday, but he is in third at 1,989. Only two bowlers also rolled all 10 on Sunday: Ken Pollard (2,305) and Craig Keith (2,112).
• 2021 BDN HOLIDAY BOWLING TOURNEY
At Viking Lanes
WOMEN – (5 game leaders) Courtney Birch, 1062; Brigitte Jacobs, 1,002; Jenny Wonders, 986; Andrea Brose, 959; Brittany Svendsen, 952.
SENIORS – (10-game leaders) Ken Pollard, 1,190, 1,115, 2,305; Craig Keith, 1,046, 1,066, 2,112; Keith Kroll, 1,030, 959, 1,989.
(5-game leaders) Dean Sanda, 1,170; Scott Angileri, 1,112; Ralph Krause, 1,098; Craig Givens, 1,097; Dennis Erckfritz, 1,094; Mike Bores, 1,080; Rick Reynolds, 1,072; Todd Kjell, 1,070; Dennis Muth, 1,063; Kevin Punzel, 1,048; Lyle Schober, 1,048.
SCRATCH OPEN – (10-game leaders) Blaine Allred, 1,173, 1,214, 2,387; Cameron Tyler, 1,148, 1,186, 2,334; James Stewart, 1,110, 1,071, 2,181; Alex Cleaveland, 1,055, 1,125, 2,180; Andrew Riley, 967, 1,103, 2,070.