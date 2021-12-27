Perfect games are becoming something of a routine happening for Cam Tyler.
Tyler, the 2017 Hononegah graduate who helped the Indians to an IHSA State Title when he was a senior, threw his 13th 300 game in Sunday's qualifying round of the 2021 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament sponsored by Culver's of Belvidere.
The perfecto occurred in game eight of 10 for Tyler, who was one of a number of competitors to bowl all 10 preliminary games Sunday.
"I was struggling a bit before that game," Tyler said. "I had some tough pairs to start, but I came in thinking it was a fresh start. I moved to lanes 21 and 22, and I pretty much kept my same game plan. It worked out pretty well."
Tyler said the nerves really didn't get to him.
"I wasn't nervous at all," Tyler said. "Until the 12th shot. I kind of psyched myself out before that, but then I reset, refocused and got back up there. It felt good, but I know there is a lot of bowling still to be done."
Tyler sits in second place with a 233 average among the scratch bowlers who have already done 10 games. The ability to compete in the BDN is something Tyler looks forward to.
"I like it because it's a marathon, not a sprint," Tyler said. "Instead of competing in three, four or five games to get into the next round, you've got to go 10. You can't just have a lucky set and then move on. You've got to prove it."
Tyler said competing in plenty of significant tournaments in high school helps him out in these events.
"High school bowling was a pretty big thing, and especially being the anchor, there were a lot of pressure situations I got put in," Tyler said. "In these adult tournaments, the pressure isn't there nearly as much. But I guarantee if I hadn't bowled in high school, it would've been a way bigger deal to overcome."
Tyler still bowls three nights per week, participates in local tournaments and works in the pro shop at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully moving on to the semifinals," Tyler said. "Obviously there's still a lot of bowling to be done, and there are some really good bowlers here. But if I can get into that semifinal round, I feel pretty good about competing."