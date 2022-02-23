BELOIT—A pair of Beloit Turner wrestlers will try to make their mark at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament this week.
Jackson Burk and Cal Ries, both seniors, will represent the Trojans on the biggest stage of the state beginning Thursday evening at the Kohl Center.
Burk (28-8) will take on Alaric Muckerheide (26-14) of Sheboygan Falls in the first round of the 170-pound class, scheduled for around 7:15 p.m.
Ries (42-5) will face Jay DeBlaey (30-8) of Oostburg in the 182-pound class.
Both wrestlers placed third in the sectional meet, held last week at Richland Center, and Turner coach Mat Ries believes both wrestlers have favorable draws.
“I really think both ended up about as good as they could,” coach Ries said. “If they wrestle the way they can, they can have a really good run.”
Ries said the major issues Turner grapplers have had at state meets past has come on the first evening.
“It just seems like Thursday nights have been really hard for us,” Ries said. “If we get past them, we typically get guys who place. But it’s tough for the guys, because if you lose, you’re done and there’s no weekend anything.”
Beyond getting out of Thursday night alive, both wrestlers are hoping to end up somewhere on the podium.
“That first match is definitely what I’m focusing in on right now,” Burk said. “Anything past that right now is definitely a win, but I’d love to place.”
Burk and Ries grew up wrestling together in the Beloit Area Youth Wrestling Program, but that doesn’t mean they faced each other.
“I was always much bigger than Jackson,” Ries said. “When we got into high school, I was about 160 and he was about 100. I’ve stayed about the same, and he just kept getting bigger.”
Coach Ries said it’s no coincidence that the two wrestlers are the last ones standing in the program.
“They are two extremely dedicated guys,” coach Ries said. “They started right back up in March of last year with weight room and going to a free camp in Delavan, and they were the two most dedicated kids in the program.”
It’s technically the second time Ries has made it to the state tournament, but last year’s modified version was held at Adams-Friendship High School.
Not exactly the Kohl Center, right Cal?
“I’m just glad I made it this year again so I get to experience it,” Ries said. “It would’ve been a lot easier on my nerves had I got to go through the Kohl Center last year, but it’ll still be really special. And I think I’m mature enough to not get too nervous.”
The younger Ries said Burk is tough to handle on the mat.
“He’s got a great ability to see what Jon (Torsini) and I are doing in practice and see what works and what doesn’t and adjust to it,” Ries said. “He focuses on what he’s good at with shots and cradles, and that’s what got him where he is.”
Burk, who will start throwing to Ries as a pitcher-catcher battery for the terrific Turner baseball team in just a few short weeks, said Ries is more than a handful.
“He’s just a brute out there,” Burk said. “Nobody will ever out-work him, and he’s not afraid to try new stuff. A lot of time that stuff fails, but if it does work in practice, a lot of times I’ll see it executed in a match. He keeps people on their toes.”
New moves and old will be making their first appearance at the Kohl Center for Burk and Ries. A perfect place to end a pair of outstanding careers.