CLINTON—Two Clinton offensive linemen are headed in opposite directions, but similarly greener pastures.
Cougar seniors Terry Ulmer and Joaquin Alonzo both made their college commitments official Tuesday afternoon. Ulmer will be headed west to play for Papago (Arizona) Junior College, while Alonzo will play for Concordia St. Paul in Minnesota, an NCAA Division II program.
Alonzo, an imposing 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, has been a model of hard work, according to Clinton coach Darin Wecker.
“He’s got that fire in his belly,” Wecker said. “He just wants to be great, not only in football, but also in life. I can see him flourishing up there not only as a football player, but just as an amazing human being.”
Alonzo said location played a big role in his decision.
“There’s nothing that can compare to the Twin Cities,” Alonzo said. “And then with the program, just seeing the kind of culture they have and seeing the kind of strong relationships they had, that really had me excited. When it feels right, it feels right.”
Alonzo finished a terrific senior campaign for the Cougars on the field and went right back to work the next day.
“That’s my mentality every day, to work hard,” Alonzo said. “You’ve got to set small goals, achieve those until you get to bigger goals. It starts day by day, and you’ve just got to trust the process until it becomes your routine.”
Alonzo said he’ll take plenty of positive memories from his time in Clinton.
“I’m always going to remember those Friday night lights,” Alonzo said. “Just looking up in the stands and seeing families, knowing they came out to support you. Everyone knows each other and supports each other in this community, and I’m really going to miss that.”
Ulmer came to Clinton after a couple of tough years at Beloit Memorial.
“It was a tough time for me over there,” Ulmer said. “They were all virtual, and I was struggling with my grades. And football, I wasn’t even in the starting lineup.
“I came over here and did better in the classroom, and I got first-team all-conference my senior year. It’s just opened up a lot of doors for me.”
Ulmer helped the Cougars to a 5-4 season, and Wecker said he played a key role in the success.
“He wants to be great,” Wecker said. “He came over from Beloit and got a great opportunity and he took advantage of it. I think this is going to be a great opportunity for him to continue to develop and grow and make an impact on a bigger stage.”
Ulmer was honest about why he chose Papago.
“They were my only offer,” Ulmer said. “It’s a long way away from here, but I feel good about it. I don’t like the snow and the cold, so I’m looking forward to the heat of Arizona.”
Both Ulmer and Alonzo contributed on both sides of the line, but expect to be offensive linemen at the next level.
Should they continue to progress as they did through high school, nothing but success awaits the two Cougars.