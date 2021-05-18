BELOIT—Beloit College senior Emily Stapay and sophomore Maddie Moser have been named to the 2021 Midwest Conference All-North Team.
Stapay was recognized as a first baseman while Moser was an at-large selection to the 2021 squad.
The duo led Beloit in hitting this season. Stapay started all 30 games for the Bucs this season. The left-handed hitter led Beloit with a team batting average of .430, eighth best in the league. She also ranked among the top 10 in the conference, both divisions, with 11 doubles, two home runs, 18 walks, a slugging percentage of .646 and an on-base percentage of .531. An All-MWC Second Team selection in 2019, she committed just three errors in 190 chances this season for a fielding percentage of .984.
Moser started every game for Beloit in 2021 playing either shortstop or third base. She led the Bucs in hits (35), triples (4) and runs batted in (25) while posting the second-most runs scored (18) and third-most doubles (7). Her marks for triples and RBI ranked among the top five in the league while her hits total was 11th.
Moser added a slugging percentage of .526, also third-best for Beloit. She had a .926 fielding percentage with nine errors in 122 chances.
The Bucs were 16-14 during the modified season due to COVID-19 including a 7-9 third-pace mark in the North Division.