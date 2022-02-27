Turner's Ries sixth in WIAA state wrestling meet By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Feb 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Turner senior Cal Ries (44-8) finished sixth in the WIAA Division 2 State Wrestling Championships at the Kohl Center on Saturday.Ries lost a tough 4-2 decision to Amery junior Grant Cook (41-13) in the fifth-place match.Ries had won his first two matches at state, but then lost to Oconto Falls senior Clayton Whiting (50-1) by a pin in 3:44 on Friday. Whiting went on to win the state title.That matched up Ries with Cook on Saturday.Turner’s other state qualifier, Jackson Burke (28-9) lost his opening match to Alaric Muckerheide of Sheboygan Falls, 11-3, at 170 pounds..Brodhead-Juda sophomore Marcus McIntyre (39-5) also fell in the first round, 15-4 to Ayden Hart of Winneconne at 138 pounds. Hart would go on to take third place.McIntyre did have the opportunity to wrestle back, but was pinned by Ryan Tomazevich, a junior from Seymour (40-7), in the consolation bracket. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now BPD: Multiple people 'detained' after warrants served in Beloit Beloit's Family Promise announces new 24-7 homeless shelter site and new executive director Beloit man arrested after guns, drugs and money seized Short-term agreement approved for School District of Beloit at Telfer Park Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime