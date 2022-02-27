MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Turner senior Cal Ries (44-8) finished sixth in the WIAA Division 2 State Wrestling Championships at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Ries lost a tough 4-2 decision to Amery junior Grant Cook (41-13) in the fifth-place match.

Ries had won his first two matches at state, but then lost to Oconto Falls senior Clayton Whiting (50-1) by a pin in 3:44 on Friday. Whiting went on to win the state title.

That matched up Ries with Cook on Saturday.

Turner’s other state qualifier, Jackson Burke (28-9) lost his opening match to Alaric Muckerheide of Sheboygan Falls, 11-3, at 170 pounds..

Brodhead-Juda sophomore Marcus McIntyre (39-5) also fell in the first round, 15-4 to Ayden Hart of Winneconne at 138 pounds. Hart would go on to take third place.

McIntyre did have the opportunity to wrestle back, but was pinned by Ryan Tomazevich, a junior from Seymour (40-7), in the consolation bracket.

