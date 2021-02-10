BELOIT—Beloit Turner head coach Matt Ries has taken many wrestlers to the WIAA State Championships over the years.
He’s even built up a regular routine for the customary three-day prestigious event in Madison.
He can thank the coronavirus pandemic for messing up yet another tradition.
The WIAA Division 2 Championships will be held in one day—Saturday—at Adams-Friendship High School. Turner is sending one wrestler there, Matt’s son Cal, who finished second at 170 pounds in the Richland Center Sectional last weekend.
“It’s not quite what we’re used to, but we’ll do our best to make it special for him,” Coach Ries said. “I’m just wondering what we do with the two extra days we don’t usually have to prepare. We have to rethink what we usually do and figure out how to best prepare him for a one-day meet.”
Cal is just trying to look on the bright side. At least there is a state meet.
“I lost a little of the opportunities I’d normally have, but no one knew we would even have a season so I’m happy I’m going to get to go to state,” the junior said.
At Richland Center, Ries won twice before losing 10-2 to Prairie du Chien senior Braydn Saint (15-0) in the finals.
The Division 2 state meet will start with quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Ries will open against Delavan-Darien junior Cole Hanson (12-0).
“I’ve never wrestled against him,” Ries said. “I might try to see if I can find some matches of his online this week. If I find some, I’ll look for his positioning and what he does well that I need to stop.”
Cal doesn’t need a scouting report to know he’ll have his hands full in any match at state.
“I know everyone I’d face would be a challenge there,” Cal said.
“At this point it’s everybody’s best and everybody’s else’s best,” Coach Ries said. “You just have to be mentally ready to take on whoever you have in front of you.”
There are eight wrestlers in the field at 170. Ashland senior Jared Stricker (14-0) is the third undefeated wrestler in the mix. Antigo senior Joshua Heuss is 17-1, as is Saint Croix Central junior Devin Wasley. Denmark senior Reece Piontek is 16-3. Sheboygan Falls senior Jon Mathieu is 8-3.
“My goal going in is just to prove I belong there,” Cal said. “I really am looking forward to the experience and then next year I can take some teammates with me (to state) and with my experience hopefully I can help them.”
“As a junior, Cal getting there and winning a couple matches and placing would be really good,” Coach Ries said. “One of the things I really admire about Cal is that he’s very good about setting realistic goals and he’s not afraid about changing them. He’s not right now saying he wants to be a state champion this year. If he is in that position, we’ll change our goals. But he isn’t putting that kind of pressure on himself, in a state title or bust mode. He really does a nice job mentally with the sport.
“The hard part was getting there.”
Particularly in a very unusual 2021 season.
“I just did the stats and Jon Torsini had the most matches of anyone on the team with only 20,” Ries said. “Half of those were basically matches that were just thrown together to get some in. It’s been a crazy season, but we are counting our blessings that we had one.”