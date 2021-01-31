EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s Cal Ries edged Evansville’s Ricky Baunschweig, 6-3, to capture first place at 170 pounds in the WIAA Division 2 Evansville Regional Saturday.
The Trojans finished third place in the team standings with 152 points, trailing champion Evansville (276) and Whitewater (178). Brodhead/Juda was fourth with 129, followed by Edgerton (112), Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus (88) and Monroe (84).
Ries received a first-round bye and then pinned Whitewater’s Dylan DuClos in 3:08.
The Trojans collected second-place finishes from Zack Ries (106), Jon Torsini (152) and Jaxon Teague (182). The top two individuals in each weight class advance to the Richland Center Sectional.
Zack Ries reached the finals by pinning Brodhead/Juda’s Jacob Lohmar (5:15) in the semifinals. He was pinned by Evansville’s Gunner Katzenmeyer in the finals. Torsini won his second-place match over Evansville’s Matt Armitage, 3-2, after losing in the finals by pin to Whitewater’s David Cushman. Teague decisioned Evansville’s Liam Speich, 15-10, in his second-place match.
Turner picked up thirds from Eljah Dever (120), Seth Selvis (126) and Jackson Burk (160).
The Trojans got fourths from Mekhi Ott (113), Justin Teague (132), Nathan Pozzani (138), Vanessa Skldum (145) and Anthony Hamilton (285) added sixths.
Brodhead/Juda picked up titles from Marcus McIntyre (132) and Cole Hoesly (182). McIntyre went 3-0 with two pins, including 2:36 over Joe Quaglia of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus in the finals. Hoesly had two pins, including 3:00 over Jaxon Teague of Turner in the finals.
The Cardinals also got a second from C.J. Streuly (195) and thirds from Jacob Lohmar (106), Seth Mansfield (145) and Emmitt Allen (220).
• DELAVAN-DARIEN REGIONAL: Big Foot/Williams Bay crowned a pair of champions in Delavan: Chase Rodriguez (113) and Jackson Funderburg (220).
Rodriguez posted a 13-4 major decision over Max Hennessey of Delavan-Darien in the finals.
Funderburg pinned Samuel Haeuser of Racine St. Catherine/Cath. Central) in 3:00 in the finals.
The Chiefs also advanced Nathaniel Hoyt (170) and Cristian Carreno (138) with second-place finishes.
Clinton’s best finishes in the D-2 regional were thirds by Clayton Rankin (285) and Ryan Maly (132).
Delavan-Darien won the regional team title with 263 points. East Troy had 226. Big Foot/Williams Bay was fourth with 143 and Clinton fifth with 92.
• D-3 KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE REGIONAL: Parkview/Albany finished second with 135 points, trailing only host Kenosha Christian Life (282). Three Vikings won titles: Korben Brown (152), Wyatt Egan (170) and Luke Schwengels (182)
Brown pinned Jayden Gordon of Kenosha St. Joseph in 1:44. Egan pinned Nathan Mullen of Kenosha St. Joseph in :28 seconds. Schwengels pinned Carl Travis of Kenosha Christian Life in 2:58.
Collecting seconds were Ian Suer (113) and Evan Suer (120).