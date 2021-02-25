BELOIT—The finish of the 2020-21 wrestling season was bittersweet for Cal Ries of Turner and Jackson Funderburg and Chase Rodriguez of Big Foot.
But it sure gave them plenty of motivation for next season.
Ries and Funderburg lost their two opening matches at state—the Chief’s only defeats of the season—while Rodriguez’s only losses were in sectional action and left him one spot from a berth at state.
All three landed on the First Team of the 2020-21 All-Rock Valley Conference Wrestling Team and will return hungry for more next season.
Ries, a 170-pound junior, finished his season with a 17-4 record that included 30 takedowns, 13 pins and 108 team points. He was a regional champion and sectional runnerup..
A junior, Funderburg was 11-2 at 220, winning regional and sectional titles and with his only two losses at Adams-Friendship at state. He finished with 10 pins (seven in the first period). He led the team in pins and points scored, was second in takedowns and third in nearfall points scored.
Big Foot head coach Tyler Heck said Funderburg impressed him throughout the pandemic-shortened season.
“Jackson is one of the best athletes I have coached by far,” Heck said. “With his size, he presents a matchup nightmare for anyone on the wrestling mat, and his strength can be matched by very few at this level. With some more work, he can go from very good to great quickly. “
Heck also had praise for the Trojans’ Ries.
“Cal is a great wrestler who continues to put in the work in the weight room and on the wrestling mat, and he will continue to have success because of his work ethic,” Heck said.
Freshman Rodriguez finished 11-1 at 113 winning a regional title and finishing third in the sectionals with his only loss 6-2 to Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach, who finished fifth at state. Rodriguez had six pins, one tech fall and a major decision. He led the team in takedowns, nearfall points scored and was second in overall points scored.
Turner put four wrestlers on the Second Team: freshman Zack Ries (15-5 at 106), sophomore Nate Pozzani (8-6 at 138), junior Jon Torsini (13-7 at 152) and freshman Jaxon Teague (10-7 at 182). The Trojans’ Justin Teague, a sophomore 132-pounder, and Jackson Burk, a junior 160-pounder, earned honorable mention.
Evansville had had six First-Teamers, including Wrestler of the Year Owen Heiser at 160 pounds.
The entire squad follows:
• FIRST TEAM: 106—Gunner Katzenmeyer (Evansville), jr.; 113—Chase Rodriguez (Big Foot), fr.; 120—Camden Staver (Evansville), jr.; 126—Sawyer Strouse (Edgerton), sr.; 132—Matt Kostroun (Evansville), sr.; 138—Nick Barmore (Evansville), sr.; 145—Austin Scofield (Evansville), sr.; 152—David Cushman (Whitewater), sr.; 160—Owen Heiser (Evansville), so.; 170—Cal Ries (Turner), jr.; 182—Aaron Heine (Jefferson), sr.; 195—Collin Roberts (Evansville), sr.; 220—Jackson Funderburg (Big Foot), jr.; 285—Max Hudson (East Troy), jr.
SECOND TEAM: 106—Zack Ries (Turner), fr.; 113—Jonah Edwards (East Troy), jr.; 120—Cole McPherson (East Troy), jr.; 126—Brian Porcaro (Whitewater), sr.; 132—Wyatt Kegley (East Troy), jr.; 138—Nate Pozzani (Turner), so.; 145—Drake Kulick (East Troy), jr.; 152—Jon Torsini (Turner), jr.; 160—Carter Friend (Whitewater), jr.; 170—Rick Braunschweig (Evansville), jr.; 182—Jackson Teague (Turner), fr.; 195—Brady Lehman (Jefferson), jr.; 220—Baylin Crull (Evansville), jr.; 285—Waylon Klitzman (Evansville), sr.
HONORABLE MENTION: Big Foot—Nate Hoyt (170, jr.), Cristian Carreno (138, jr.). Brodhead—Marcus McIntyre (132, fr.); Clinton—Rylan Maly (138, sr.), Clayton Rankin (285, sr.). East Troy—Aaron Mueller (152, so.), Kyle Nelson (195, sr.). Edgerton—Braden Troeger (138, so.), Jacob Wienke (285, so). Evansville—Gavin Frey (132, sr.), Cutter Lange (285, jr.). Jefferson—Ethan Dieckman (152, jr.), Haden Dempsey (220, fr.). Turner—Justin Teague (132, so.), Jackson Burk (160, jr.). Whitewater—Aaron Porras (138, so.), Marcus DePorter (145, jr.).