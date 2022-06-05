BELOIT—Team Rachel couldn’t have brought home any more hardware from the WIAA State Track and Field Championships held at UW-La Crosse.
Beloit Turner junior Rachel Cleaver collected four individual first places and lugged home the overall trophy for female wheelchair team as she rolled up 40 points to easily outdistance the second-place team from Kenosha Indian Trails with 28.
Not to mention she bettered her own state record in the shot put with an effort of 16 feet and three-quarters inch.
“Beating my own record from last year was really cool,” Cleaver said Sunday. “It was just a really fun time up there.”
She has set the bar high in all her events heading into her senior year. In addition to the shot put, she won the 100 meters (22.47), the 400 (1:18.00) and the 800 (2:58.81).
“I was hoping to do well in the 400, 800 and shot, but the 100 came as a surprise,” she said. “I was not seeded as high, but it was certainly enjoyable to win it and sweep the other events, too.”
Cleaver said the conditions were perfect on Friday, but not so much on Saturday.
“After being really nice Friday, it rained the whole day Saturday,” she said. “It rained heavy in the morning and toward the end of the meet. The pole vault was moved inside, but none of the other events were even delayed. The track was definitely a little slippery, but not too bad.”
Cleaver said she owes much of her progress to working with coach Nolan Otremba in her racing events and with Andy Coldren in the shot put.
“Coach (Sean) Suhring at Parkview had a wheelchair athlete competing the past few years and he gave us some pointers that helped us figure it out,” Coldren said. “A lot of it is just Rachel. She is one of the most coachable athletes we’ve ever had here. She is the first at practice and the last to leave. She sets her goals and then she goes and gets them. Going four-for-four is pretty amazing.”
“We did a lot of practice throwing and we also got in the weight room a lot to build strength for it,” she said. “The workouts complement each other really well. Both are mostly upper body.”
Cleaver said she was watching her two teammates in action at state.
Camden Combs competed in the 100, 200, long jump and triple and Lydia Seifarth competed in the 1,600.
Combs, the defending champion in the triple jump, had a 45-feet 8.25 inches effort, but finished third.
“He jumped a foot farther than he did last year when he won it,” Coldren said. “The kid who won it from new London (Kyle Wisniewski) PRed by two feet (46-11.25) and the guy who got second from Lodi (Lucas Heyroth, 46-02.00) is just a heck of an athlete. He’s going to Wisconsin to be a decathlete. Last year he won the long jump and Cam won the triple. This year Cam got him in the long jump.”
Combs won the long jump with a leap of 22-0 6.5 inches. He was also fourth in the 200 meters (22.19) and fifth in the 100 (11.28)
“Competing in four events at state puts a lot of stress on your body,” Coldren said. “To get on the podium in all four events is phenomenal.”
Seifarth, a junior, finished back of the pack in the 1600 (5:32.10), but her coach said it was a terrific learning experience and she has her senior year to take advantage of it.
“She’ll have a new set of goals next year,” he said.
Cleaver also will be back. She said she plans on competing over the summer with Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA), which is headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill. She joined the organization this spring.
“There will be several competitions and I hope to qualify for nationals in Denver in July,” she said. “The University of Illinois has a really good (wheelchair track) program and I hope to someday go to Paralympics if I can continue to get my times lower and lower.”
• TEAM CHAMPIONS: Hartland Arrowhead won the Division 1 boys title with 55.5 points. Kimberly was second with 36. Shorewood edged Lodi 46-45 for the Division 2 boys title. Turned tied for seventh with 24. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser won the Division 3 boys title with 44 points. Athens was runnerup with 35.
West De Pere won the girls Division 1 title with 60.33 points. Homestead was runnerup with 35. Middleton of the Big Eight was fourth (29). Shorewood also won the girls Division 2 title with 38 points and Freedom was second with 30. Webster won the Division 3 title with 38, one more than Dodgeland.
• OTHER AREA FINISHERS: In the girls competition, Clinton senior Sylvia Johansen was second in the 100 meters (12.45), finishing behind Amery freshman Luciana Aizpurua (12.27), who had turned in an 11.96 in the prelims.
Brodhead/Juda sophomore Addison Yates was second in the high jump (5-feet) and ninth in the 100 hurdles (16.56).
Big Foot pole vaulter Kaden Rambatt came in seeded No. 1, but the sophomore ahd to settle for fourth with an effort of 14-03.
Another Chief, senior Tyler Wilson, was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 43-10.25.