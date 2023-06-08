BDN_230609_Jeff Clowes
Buy Now

Turner’s Jeff Clowes, right, is the 2023 Rock Valley Conference Coach of the Year in baseball.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Jeff Clowes, who led Beloit Turner’s baseball team to a conference title and a 23-4 record overall, is the 2023 Rock Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

The All-RVC squad released this week includes eight Turner honorees.

Recommended for you