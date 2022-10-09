BELOIT—Turner head coach Derek Diehl believes he has the best quarterback in the Capitol Conference and for Sean Fogel, there aren’t two better receivers to throw to than Tyler Sutherland and Will Lauterbach.
They will finish the 2022 season with a boatload of school passing and receiving records to prove it.
The problem is that in this conference there are teams who feel the same way about their own offensive playmakers and while Turner will hit some nice milestones, Friday night’s 49-39 loss to Lake Mills (5-3, 3-3) was another case of the Trojans being slightly outgunned.
“You’d think 39 points would be enough to win,” Diehl said. “We make you pick your poison. If you overplay Sutherland, Lauterbach can make you look silly. If you overplay Will, Tyler is going to make you look stupid. We throw (Brent) Hoppe at you some, we have Jayce Kurth running the ball and the best quarterback in the league, bar none, in Sean Fogel.
“The problem is that we are playing teams in this league who also have their own star power.”
The L-Cats certainly have that, with quarterback Caden Belling over 1,400 in passing for the season and going 16-for-21 against Turner for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Ben Buchholtz has 1,016 yards rushing, finishing Friday’s game with 27 carries for 219 yards and three scores.
The Trojans and L-Cats combined for 825 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns in a shootout that took almost three hours. Unfortunately for the Trojans, they also shot themselves in the foot. They were flagged for a whopping 16 penalties for 120 yards and turned the ball over twice on fumbles.
“The message all night was that we are beating ourselves,” Diehl said. “We made it difficult to overcome any sort of adversity. The mental mistakes and the dead-ball personal fouls were frustrating. I have nothing to say about the officiating. Every infraction was an infraction. We just have to clean up our football.”
Injured as a pedestrian when he was struck by a car in the parking lot a week ago, Diehl had planned on putting Defensive Coordinator Grant McLain in charge on the sidelines and calling plays from the pressbox. But that didn’t last long.
“By the second quarter I was back on the sidelines,” Diehl said. “I had to get down on the field so I could communicate with the players. That’s my style of coaching.”
Turner’s Lauterbach picked off a pass on the first play of the game, but it took a fourth down play before Fogel connected with Sutherland on a 19-yard touchdown pass. The conversion sailed wide.
The lead lasted about a minute. On the second play after the kickoff, Belling and Trysten Thiede hooked up on a 60-yard TD strike. Mason Levake’s PAT gave Lake Mills a 7-6 and started a string of three straight possessions ending in touchdowns. Liam Carrigan caught TD passes of four and nine yards as the L-Cats took a 21-6 lead.
Turner responded with a 67-yard drive capped by Fogel’s 1-yard TD pass to Sutherland. A conversion pass fell incomplete, leaving it 21-12 early in the second quarter.
After forcing their first three-and-out, the Trojans got a 20-yard run from Kurth, but then fumbled the ball away at midfield. Lake Mills’ Buchholtz then scored on a 1-yard dive as the L-Cats led 28-12.
A kickoff return to midfield by Lauterbach looked promising, but Turner seemed to stall with a fourth-and-15. Fogel, however, threw a 39-yard TD pass to a leaping Sutherland with just 39 seconds remaining. Another conversion pass failed, leaving the score 28-18.
Turner wasn’t through. The L-Cats let Leyton Davies pounce on the ensuing kickoff, giving Fogel and Co. the ball at the 30. This time, Fogel hit Lauterbach for the touchdown. T.J. Noack kicked the PAT to bring the Trojans within 28-25. In six seconds of elapsed time, Turner tallied 13 points.
“Six seconds?” Fogel said. “Honestly I don’t remember how quick it was. But I have number 6 (Sutherland) and number 3 (Lauterbach) over there so nothing surprises me. It never gets old throwing to those guys. They’re the best duo in the conference.”
The Trojans went on to score two more TDs in the second half, but Lake Mills answered each time.
“I’m still proud of the team,” Fogel said. “The defense flew around and were leaving their hearts out there. It seems like just about every game is a shootout.”
A 20-yard TD run by Buchholtz was answered by a 6-yard TD pass from Fogel to Lauterbach to keep Turner within 35-32 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.
Then it was the L-Cats’ turn and this time Belling connected with Carrigan on a 26-yard TD pass. Back came Turner, scoring on Lauterbach’s 10-yard run. Lauterbach’s kick made it 42-39. It took less than a minute for the L-Cats to answer with Buchholtz running 48 yards for the score. Labake made it 49-39.
Another great return by Lauterbach gave the Trojans the ball at midfield again, but they fumbled it away with 2:48 left and the L-Cats ran out the clock.
• NOTES: Fogel finished 21-of-36 for 253 yards. Sutherland had nine catches for 111 yards and Lauterbach finished with seven for 113. They scored three TDs apiece. …The Trojans (3-5, 1-5) will host Big Foot in their Capitol finale on Thursday night.
Lake Mills 49, Beloit Turner 39
Lake Mills...14 14 7 14—49
Turner………6 19 7 7—39
BT—Sutherland, 19, pass from Fogel (kick failed)
LM—Thiede, 60, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
BT—Carrigan, 4, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
LM—Carrigan, 9, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
BT—Sutherland, 1, pass from Fogel (pass failed)
LM—Buchholtz, 1, run (Levake kick)
BT—Sutherland, 39, pass from Fogel (pass failed)
BT—Lauterbach, 30, pass from Fogel (Noack kick)
LM—Buchholtz, 20, run (Levake kick)
BT—Lauterbach, 6, pass from Fogel (Noack kick)
LM—Carrigan, 26, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
BT—Lauterbach, 10, run (Noack kick)
LM—Buchholtz, 48, run (Levake kick)
TEAM STATS—First downs: LM 18, BT 17. Rushing: LM 31-233, BT 24-93. Passing: LM 246, BT 253. Passes: LM 21-16-1, BT 36-21-0. Punts: LM 1-16.0, BT 3-39.7. Fumbles: LM 2-1, BT 3-2. Penalties: LM 8-76, BT 16-120.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: LM, Buchholtz 27-219. BT, Kurth 15-48, Hoppe 4-23. Passing: LM, Belling 21-1-6-1, 246; BT, Fogel 36-21-0, 253. Receiving: LM, Carrigan 8-123, Thiede 2-69. BT, Sutherland 9-111, Lauterbach 7-113, Ingram 4-32.