BELOIT — As a high school head football coach, Derek Diehl has watched players struggle with the decision of where they wanted to play their college ball.
“It’s a difficult step for a senior to make that choice,” Diehl said. “There are a lot of things he has to weigh when he decides what school to go to. Does he want to be close to home or does he want to get away? Does he meet the academic requirements of the university? Is the culture of the football team something he wants to be a part of?”
His own son Aiden’s biggest problem was sorting out all the attractive options.
“There were a lot of schools he liked,” Coach Diehl said. “For a while there, every school he visited became his top choice.”
When it really boiled down to making his final decision, though, the senior from Beloit Turner didn't stray far.
“When we talked it out, he always came back to Beloit College,” Derek Diehl said.
Both Aiden and his parents have announced via Facebook their son had committed to playing football for the Division III Buccaneers.
“Beloit really is the perfect school for me,” said Aiden, who will play linebacker for head coach Ted Soenksen. “Honesty, every school I looked at had something to offer for me, but Beloit just felt the most like home. I got a really great financial package and being able to stay at home it all made perfect sense for me.
“As for the football side of it, I have some friends who played for the Bucs (Juan and Nano Reyes) and the coaching staff has a serious drive to them. I’ve attended some games and I like the vibe. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like as a player. I know I’ll fit in well.”
Aiden played on both sides of the ball for his dad’s Trojans, who had their fall 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19. He was an All-Rock Valley Conference First Team Linebacker in 2019 and was a Prep Red Zone Preseason All-State Second Team selection in 2020.
He will forgo playing running back and concentrate on defense and playing linebacker for the Bucs.
“We’re excited about Aiden playing for us,” Soenksen said. “We envision him playing middle linebacker, considering his physical style of play and his athleticism. We like his versatility and ability to play all over the field. He’ll definitely compete for time at linebacker and special teams.
“It’s always an added bonus to have a coach’s kid because they always have an understanding of it being a team game and a patience that is involved. There is a learning curve going from being a multi-year two-way starter in high school to learning your way to being on the field as a college freshman. There are no guarantees and everyone has to work for playing time. I know Aiden realizes that and we’re excited to be getting him here. He was one of our top recruiting targets at linebacker.”
The Bucs have made a concerted effort to land more Stateline players. Soenksen said North Boone defensive lineman Jeff Beard has also committed to the Bucs and several others are still being pursued.
While the Bucs haven’t had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2009, both Diehls appreciate the progress made by Soenksen and his staff in his relatively short tenure.
“He’s doing everything that I believe they needed to do to get the program moving in the right direction,” Coach Diehl said. “That doesn’t always result in wins right away, but I’m 100 percent supportive of their efforts, what they’ve done so far and what they plan to do in the future.”
Aiden’s future will include an as yet undecided major.. Business administration is always a possibility, but he said he is also interested in possibly teaching and coaching. In the meantime, he has a basketball season to complete with the Trojans.
“We’re getting toward the playoffs and we want to go as far as possible,” Aiden said. “We’ll compete as hard as we can.”