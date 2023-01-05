BELOIT—Beloit Turner wrestling head coach Matt Ries didn’t sugarcoat it when asked how his team performed in its 62-12 loss to Evansville on Thursday night.
“We got punched in the mouth,” he said. “And we’ve got to see how we respond. Evansville is good. We knew that they’ve won the conference a lot of years in a row now. We thought we had closed the gap a little. Clearly, we haven’t.”
The night started out tough for a Trojans team that had seen a lot of success heading into the Rock Valley Conference match.
The first three Turner wrestlers on the mat lost via pin, with two of those coming in about a minute or less.
Sophomore 220-pounder Elijah Simplot started the night by getting pinned in 2:49 before freshman 285-pounder Luke Malkow and freshman 106-pounder Bailynn Dunham each were defeated with a quick pin.
A young lineup out the gate against more experienced wrestlers created the perfect storm for some Trojan miscues.
“Even some of our seniors are only first-year varsity guys,” Ries said. “Unfortunately, Evansville is coached well enough where when you make those mistakes, they’re going to catch you and make you pay.”
A forfeit from Turner at 113 pounds put them in a quick 24-0 deficit.
Sophomore 120-pounder Brayden Ward was the first bright spot of the evening for the Trojans, as he made quick work of the Blue Devils’ Logan Olson, being in charge for the entire match before taking him down via pin in 1:29.
Ward was unsure of who he would face going in as Evansville had no true 120-pounder, so they were going to have to bump up one of their two 113-pounders.
“I thought I was going to go against the smaller kid, but he took the forfeit,” Ward said. “I was kind of nervous. (Olson) was really tall and lanky, so I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to get my cradle. But I eventually got it.”
It was Turner’s only pin of the night.
Senior 138-pounder Justin Teague won a hard-fought 7-4 decision over Wyatt Nelson using his unorthodox method of scrambling and getting into uncommon positions, but often ending up on top.
“Justin is Justin,” Ward said. “You never know what’s going to happen with Justin. He usually just throws in a leg and it’s usually a day.”
Senior 170-pounder Eric Halon came out on top of a tough fight with Brayden Engelkens, where both wrestlers looked poised to win at any point.
“Eric has a lot of heart,” Ward said. “He’s the kind of guy that isn’t going to give up.”
Ries said the team will address the performance at Friday’s practice and move on from there.
“If these guys are who I think they are, we’re going to come to practice tomorrow ready to work and get better,” he said. “And because they’ve been doing that all year, I really believe they will again.”