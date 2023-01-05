BDN_230106_Justin Teague
Buy Now

Turner senior Justin Teague makes a move over Evansville’s Wyatt Nelson during his 7-4 decision win on Thursday night in Beloit.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit Turner wrestling head coach Matt Ries didn’t sugarcoat it when asked how his team performed in its 62-12 loss to Evansville on Thursday night.

“We got punched in the mouth,” he said. “And we’ve got to see how we respond. Evansville is good. We knew that they’ve won the conference a lot of years in a row now. We thought we had closed the gap a little. Clearly, we haven’t.”

Recommended for you