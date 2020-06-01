BELOIT—The Beloit Turner wrestling team had a terrific season on the mat.
As it turns out, the Trojans were stellar in the classroom as well.
Four members of the squad were named to the academic all-state team by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.
The team included roughly 80 seniors, 50 sophomores and 35 freshmen. The criteria included achieving a 3.5 grade point average and 30 wins on the mat.
Devon Harbison led the way for the Trojans scholar-athletes going 42-6 and a 4.01 GPA. Trey Griinke also had 40 wins to go with his 3.51 GPA, while Cal Ries carried a 3.98 GPA with 30 wins.
Justin Teague had 34 wins and a 3.8 GPA. It was the second honors for Harbison and Ries, while Teague and Griinke were first-time recipients.
All four honorees are also three-sport athletes.
“Those characteristics are what high school sports are all about,” Turner coach Matt Ries said. “In the classroom and on the mat or on the field, these guys are giving it their best effort.”
