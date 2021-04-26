BELOIT—Five Beloit Turner wrestlers received academic all-state honors from the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.
The recognition combines academic excellence with wrestling prowess and leadership qualities. Three Turner juniors were saluted: Mehki Ott, Jackson Burk and Cal Ries.
Mehki, honored for the first time, carries a 4.094 grade-point average and had six varsity wins. Burk, also a first-time recipient, finished with seven varsity wins and a 3.643 GPA.
Ries has been honored all three seasons. He finished the year with 17 wins, qualified for the state tournament and has a GPA of 4.024.
Freshmen Zack Ries and Carlos Ramirez were also recognized. Ries had 14 varsity wins while Ramirez had seven. Both carry perfect 4.0 GPA’s.