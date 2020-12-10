BELOIT—After a spring, summer and fall of discontent, the Beloit Turner wrestling team is determined to have a satisfying winter.
The Trojans return an experienced lineup that helped lead them to a blowout win over Rock Valley Conference foe Edgerton in the season opener Tuesday night.
Turner coach Matt Ries said it was good to see the team compete again.
“It went really well,” Ries said. “It was fun to be out there again. Our kids have been working extremely hard, at least the kids that are here. We lost 13 kids that would have come out in a normal year. Parents just said they weren’t comfortable with it, and I get it. With my heart issues, I considered not coaching, but at the end of the day, I just needed to. Our numbers are the lowest they’ve been in years, which I guess is expected.”
Ries has 18 wrestlers out right now, enough to fill each weight class. None of them are seniors, which Ries said put an extra strain on some members of a talented junior class.
“The guys that are really standing out, the ones we have the highest expectations for, are (sophomore) Justin Teague and Cal Ries,” Ries said. “They each had 30 wins last year. Jackson Burk and Jon Torsini have been great, too. Between Jackson, Jon and Cal, they’ve kind of stepped up to be leaders, maybe before they are ready to do that. It’s a learning experience, and as a father to Cal, we have a lot of conversations in our house in terms of how to do it correctly. As a coach, it’s been a little frustrating at times. With a huge senior class last year, we could kind of just tell them to go out and do it. This year isn’t like that.”
Ries said that, with no postseason action planned as of now, his normal coaching goals have been turned upside down a bit.
“I listened to the coach at Lakewood College give a talk,” Ries said. “And what he said really hit me. We are really taking this season to focus on the mental part of wrestling. Especially with no seniors on the team, it’s an opportunity to take these kids on a journey. We’ll still be trying to win every dual meet we have, but that’s not the primary goal for us this year. We’ve turned out the lights in the gym and laid on our backs and did some visualization.
“I want them to think about how wrestling relates to life, and see how we can be better prepared in everything. In wrestling, there are a lot of highs and a lot of lows, and we want them to embrace both. It’s a hard sport, and if I were to push them as hard as I usually do just for six or seven dual meets, that wouldn’t make sense.”
Besides the new techniques he’s been employing, Ries said practice has a different feel altogether.
“We are working in groups of three and sometimes four,” Ries said. “We base it on weight and ability, and we stay in those groups the entire time. We wear masks all practice, and kids are getting used to that. The ones that haven’t been here as much are the ones that are struggling, so we expect everyone to be at that same level shortly. We are able to practice in the middle school, so we can put two full mats out and spread out a little more than usual.”
Ries said, at least in this bizarre season, not having any seniors can be a blessing.
“We’re really lucky to be wrestling, first of all,” Ries said. “And having no seniors, that makes it easier, just being able to tell them that they will have a hopefully normal senior year still. Watching my son Drew go through the spring missing baseball, that wasn’t easy. Baseball was his first love, and not having him be able to have that one last season with his teammates was really hard to watch. I’m glad I don’t have to experience that as a coach.”
The Trojans will wrestle Brodhead Tuesday night in more RVC play. Ries said he expects the conference to be strong.
“Evansville’s going to be great again, and I was very glad to hear they are going to be able to have a season,” Ries said. “East Troy and Whitewater are going to be good. Those bigger schools are really going to have an advantage. I know that Whitewater had 28 kids come out despite everything going on.”