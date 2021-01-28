BELOIT—Matt Ries was never more happy to cancel a dual wrestling meet.
His Beloit Turner Trojans were scheduled to wrap up their season by hosting powerful Evansville Thursday night.
When the WIAA recently released its postseason plan, Ries knew his team would still see the Blue Devils, but in a much higher-staked competition. Turner, Evansville, along with local squads from Brodhead and will compete Saturday in a Division 2 regional at Evansville.
“I’m excited because I did not think this was going to happen,” Ries said. “Win or lose, we’re going to keep having fun, enjoying that we get to have a postseason. It’s nice that they get to decide when their season ends and not some virus.”
A glass half-full guy, Ries said he’s grateful his team had a season at all considering COVID-19’s impact on the high school sports landscape in the Stateline. He also has no seniors on his roster, so hopefully the rest of their careers will be a return to normalcy.
“Normal? I’m not even sure if I remember what that is,” Ries said with a chuckle. “I feel bad for the seniors on other teams who only had six or seven matches. That’s really rough.”
Turner finished its dual-meet season with a 4-3 mark.
“We probably had more of a season than a lot of people thought we would,” Ries said. “I’ve let our practices be a bit more life-driven and less push, push, push. We’re more focused on how we can apply this to life. These kids have dealt with a lot of adversity and they’re going to be better for it. We haven’t focused on the bad.”
In the regional, Ries expects Evansville to be the team to beat.
“They may be one of the best teams since I’ve been around,” the coach said. “They’re usually good, but this one is particularly stacked. Whitewater has some great individuals. Their 152 and 160 pounders are really good. Brodhead/Juda has some solid individuals. I don’t know a lot about Monroe or Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus. Monroe only had four duals.”
Turner’s top hopefuls in the meet will be Matt’s sons, Cal, at 170 pounds, and Zack, at 106, along with Justin Teague (132), Jaxon Teague (195), Jonathan Torsini (152), Kooper Huffman (222) and Nate Pozzani (138).
“They have to wrestle well, but the opportunity is there,” Ries said.
The Trojans have had mostly a full roster, having to forfeit only one weight class. They also made it through the season healthy, with the exception Jackson Burk (160), who will likely be out with a knee injury.
• NOTES: Ries said two spectators will be allowed per athlete and that tickets had to be pre-ordered. The tournament will also be live-streamed. ...The top two individuals in each weight class from each of the 16 regionals in Wisconsin will advance to one of four sectionals per division. Turner advances to the Richland Center Sectional. ...Clinton and Big Foot/Williams Bay will compete in the Delavan-Darien Regional and advance to the Kiel Sectional. Parkview/Albany competes in the Division 3 Kenosha Christian Life Regional which feeds into the Dodgeland Sectional.