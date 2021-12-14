BELOIT—In an showdown between state-ranked contenders at 182 pounds, Brodhead-Juda’s No. 4-ranked Cole Hoesly edged Beloit Turner’s No. 2-ranked Cal Ries by a 5-4 decision Tuesday night.
The Trojans took the match, 52-21,
The match began with Turner’s Phoenix Villarreal (106) and Zack Ries (120) collecting forfeit wins while Brodhead-Juda’s Jacob Lohmar (113) also picked up a win by the forfeit rout.
In the first competition on the mat, Turner’s Mekhi Ott won by an 8-6 decision over Brodhead-Juda’s Jameson Wallin. The Trojans also picked up a forfeit win at 132 by Seth Silvis before the Cardinals’ Marcus McIntyre pinned Brennan Ingram in 33 seconds at 138.
Justin Teague of Turner then pinned Seth Mansfield in 3:01 in their 145-pound match. The Trojans’ Jonathan Torsini picked up a 14-7 win over Mario Reyes at 152 and teammate Eric Halon collected a 12-3 major decision over Isiah Bishop.
Jackson Burk made it four straight Turner wins by pinning Karson Miller in :39 at 170. Hoesly ended the string with his win at 182. Kooper Huffman of Turner then pinned Clayton Elliott in 3:34 at 220. CJ Streuly of Brodhead-Juda pinned Hunter Griinke at 220 in 1:06 and Turner’s Jaxon Teague capped off the night by pinning Emmitt Allen in 4:20 at 285.