JANESVILLE, Wis.—It was a rough go for most Turner wrestlers as the Trojans fell to WIAA Division 1 school Janesville Parker 48-24 Tuesday afternoon.
Picking up victories for the Trojans were Zach Ries (113 pounds), Jonathon Torsini (152), Cal Ries (170) and Kooper Huffman (220) all won via pin.
The Trojans’ Jackson Burk and Justin Teague fell in hard-fought decisions.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: EVANSVILLE 37, BIG FOOT 31: The Chiefs couldn’t hold a seven-point halftime lead against Evansville, falling to the visiting Blue Devils Tuesday afternoon.
Big Foot held a 22-15 lead at halftime, but could buster just nine points in the second half as the Blue Devils mounted their comeback. Lydia Larson scored 10 points to lead the Chiefs, while Eva Brandenburg scored 19 to lead all scorers for Evansville.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: NEW GLARUS 67, BRODHEAD 61: The Cardinals dropped their second straight game in overtime, falling to visiting New Glarus Tuesday afternoon.
Brodhead could muster just one point in the overtime session as Dain Walter scored four of his game-high 25 points to lead New Glarus.
The Cardinals were led by Owen Leifker’s 23 points. Connor Green added 15 points while Brady Malkow finished with 10.