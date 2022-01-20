GREENFIELD, Wis. – Beloit Turner collected 10 victories on its way to a 59-22 non-conference victory over Whitnall/Greendale on Wednesday.
The Trojans lost the opening match at 132 pounds. Justin Teague of the Trojans wthen on by pin at 138 pounds, but Whitnall/Greendale went back on top with a win at 145. Turner then ran off seven straight victories to take control of the match.
Jonathon Torsini started the roll with a win by technical fall at 152. Pins followed by Jackson Burk (160), Carlos Ramirez (170), Cal Ries (182), Hunter Griinke (195), Jaxon Teague (220) and Anthony Hamilton (285).
After forfeiting at 106, Turner started the pin parade again with Brayden Ward (113) and Zack Ries (120). W/G won the final match.
BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 55, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 18: The Chiefs collected pins from Jax Hertel (195), Wyatt McDaniel (220), Eduardo Malbaes (3:02), Chase Rodriguez (120), Cristian Carreno (152) and Nathaniel Hoyt (160). Ashton Robinson also picked up a win by major decision at 138. Will Wojcik won 6-5 at 170 and David Hernandez (132) and Aaron Rowland (145) won by forfeit.
• BOXSCORES:
• Turner 59, Whitnall/Greendale 22.
132: Paulos (W/G) pinned Silvis, 1:58; 138: Jus. Teague (T) pinned Driscoll, 1:48; 145: Johnson (W/G) major dec. Pozzani, 13-0; 152: Torsini (T) tech fall Teixeira, 18-2, 4:36; 160: Burk (T) pinned Schreiner, :39; 170: Ramirez (T) pinned Straughter, 2:15; 182: C. Ries (T) pinned Stuart, :32; 195: Griinke (T) pinned Hammad, :47; 220: Jax. Teague (T) pinned Day, 1:03; 285: Hamilton (T) pinned Battikha, 4:29; 106: Zysk (W/G) won by forfeit; 113: Ward (T) pinned A. Sincere, :59; 120: Z. Ries (T) pinned D. Sincere, 4:31; 126: Koss (W/G) pinned Ott, 1:31.
• Big Foot/Williams. Bay 55, Shoreland Lutheran 18.