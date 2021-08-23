BELOIT—There is a healthy balance of good news and bad news when it comes to the Beloit Turner volleyball team.
The bad news? The Trojans lost seven seniors from last year’s team, many of whom played key roles.
The good news? Turner coach Kasey Quinn believes so much in his team’s reinforcements that he believes this will be a better overall team than the one that struggled to a one-win season in the alternate fall campaign.
“I fully expect us to be a better team,” Quinn said. “The pieces that we have this year fit in really well together. And we have some really versatile players, which really helps. I also think this team is better equipped mentally to shake off a loss. I’m excited to see what kind of year we’ll have.”
Quinn said for a team like Turner, one that isn’t crawling with club players, the lack of a big layoff between seasons can be helpful.
“I definitely think there’s some benefit to getting right back to it,” Quinn said. “I think it especially helps us at the upper levels. The underclassmen, not as much. The current freshman class hasn’t played in a long time, but they are athletic kids that will make it up in the long run.”
The team’s ability to mix and match with positions is something that Quinn believes will be critical.
“We’ve got a bunch of players we can move around and play different spots,” Quinn said. “And the beauty of this group is that they are less invested in playing a specific position. They just want to get on the court and help out wherever they can. It’s a free flowing and easy going group.”
Playing the libero spot will be Maddy Carl.
“This will be the strongest back row I’ve had since I started coaching at Turner,” Quinn said. “Liz DeZwarte is a really solid player for us, and Maddy Carl is just an outstanding athlete and a heck of a volleyball player. I feel great about that spot on the court.”
Fran McKearn will rotate between the middle and right side, while Emily Nichols will roam the middle full-time.
“Emily has really stepped up in a big way,” Quinn said. “She is really aggressive at the net and plays taller than she is on both offense and defense. It’s a joy to see. Taylor Veins is really aggressive defensively, and when she gets rolling offensively she’s tough to stop. Fran and Taylor will rotate between right side and middle, just depending on matchups.”
Kirsten Steffen returns as an outside hitter.
“We know what Kirsten can do for us,” Steffen said. “She might not hit as hard as others, but she’s really smart with the ball. Gia Peiffer is a senior that has dealt with some injuries in the past, but she’s healthy now and is going to help us. She’s got a really nice snap when she swings. Ryleigh Rose is a smart player who is excellent in a fixed rotation. I can play her all around the court without batting an eye. She just doesn’t make mistakes.”
Quinn expects the Rock Valley Conference to be tough with Brodhead, McFarland and East Troy near the top. But he said there are some opportunities for his team to get on the board.
“It looks to me like Edgerton and Whitewater lost a lot of talent, so maybe they will come back to us a little bit,” Quinn said. “We played Jefferson twice last year and split with them, and we played Clinton tight. Big Foot and Jefferson are both getting new coaches, so that will be interesting.”
The idea of avoiding overarching goals is something that Quinn believes has paid off in the recent past.
“Something I’ve started to do over the last couple of years is sitting down with each position and giving them goals,” Quinn said. “Our outside hitters, we give them three things on what to do. If they do two of them well, great. Then we can work on the thing they struggled on in practice. At the end of the match, you then don’t just have the straight win or loss to reflect on. I think it’s helped to keep them engaged throughout the year, regardless of the opponent.”
The Trojans will open play Saturday at an invitational at West Allis.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL: The Purple Knights once again face the daunting task of playing in one of the state’s premier volleyball conferences in the Big Eight.
Sun Prairie has appeared at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in two straight seasons in which they competed, while the Big Eight has had a representative at four of the past five state meets.
The good news for coach Kim Gamble is that she had a talented, senior-laden roster she believes can compete.
“It’s huge to have that experience,” Gamble said. “So many of these seniors played as sophomores, and a few even as freshmen. We’re still trying to put everything together, but I think we’ve got a chance to have a really good season.”
Middle Jackie Pabst has been a stalwart for Gamble since her freshman season, improving every year.
“Jackie started playing club during the pandemic,” Gamble said. “Because there really weren’t other sports going on, and that time has really elevated her game to a new level. She’s unstoppable on offense and has a huge block. We are working her into all six rotations, which will be a new thing for her because she’s never played in the back row.”
Mandi Franks has been a reliable back row player for Gamble, and Mizhana Burner and Izzy Churchill also have experienced varsity volleyball when they were sophomores in 2019.
“Mizhana is our go-getter,” Gamble said. “She’s not going to let anything hit the floor without giving it her best effort. She’s all over the place. Izzy is looking to move from the middle to outside, and she’ll be playing back row for the first time, as will Mizhana. Mandi will be our starting setter, and she brings a great deal of leadership to the table. We have Janessa Gama and a sophomore who are battling it out for the libero spot, so we’ll see this weekend where we end up with that.”
Gamble knows the conference will be strong again despite some lingering questions.
“The Madison schools didn’t play at all last year,” Gamble said. “So I have no idea what to expect from them. The last time we played them in 2019, we beat La Follette and West, and played a competitive five-set match with Madison Memorial. Janesville Parker and Craig, they are improving, and Craig especially is always tough. If we can serve-receive and do well on that first touch, I think it’s going to be a really good year. It’s a fun group of girls that is very coachable, and it’s been great to spend time around them.”
The Knights begin their season Saturday at the UW-Whitewater Tournament.