BELOIT—Turner head volleyball coach Kasey Quinn is grateful to have one last season with the senior class.
He’s also looking for big things from the younger players on his roster.
Quinn, in his fourth year as Turner head coach, is glad to have one more year with the group that he essentially came up the ranks with.
“This senior class is special,” Quinn said. “Before I was the varsity coach, I coached middle school, so I’ve been with these kids since they were in seventh grade. I’m thankful that they get to play one last time together and feel like they are doing something meaningful with their senior year volleyball-wise.”
The senior class won’t include A’Blesin Wilson, who moved to Texas before the year started, or Olivia Tinder, who elected not to play the truncated season.
“Losing those two is definitely going to affect us,” Quinn said. “They were responsible for probably 60 or 70 percent of our offense last year. But I think we have the people in place to step in. Sam Wells is going to be our outside hitter, and when she’s on, she hits as big as anyone. And this year, she’s been doing a really good job of doing something with less than a perfect set.
“Madison covey is back with us after she missed last season with an injury. She could legitimately play any position on the court. Right now, she’s slated to play right side because we want to have a strong block over there. But she could play outside, she’s our backup setter, and as a freshman, she came up to varsity and was a middle. She could be a defensive specialist or a libero, too. She’s a huge tool to have.”
Quinn said the team should have solid depth as well.
“We have an experienced middle coming back in Presley Hasse, and we are also working in Fran McKearn at that spot,” Quinn said. “Peyton Hasse is an athletic of a setter as we’ve had in some time, and I’m excited to see what she can do.”
The back row is also considered a strength by Quinn.
“Last year we waffled back and forth between Lizzy DeZwarte and Gabby Johnson,” Quinn said. “With this season being so short, we wanted to pick one and go with it, so Lizzy will be our full-time libero and we’ll have Gabby and Kaelan Kroening as the defensive specialists. They are tiny human beings, but they are quick and feisty and I would take them any day of the week.”
While the seniors will have their time to compete together for the final time, Quinn said the season is critical for non-seniors.
“For the juniors and below, this season is going to turn into next season very quickly,” Quinn said. “Our offseason workout stuff is going to start pretty much right away. This is really like an extended tryout for next season. We have a solid number of juniors that are going to be playing JV1 because we have so many seniors, and it’s a chance for those girls to get their swings in, get their reps in so when it becomes their turn to be the guy, they are ready to go.”
Overall numbers have been solid, given the odd circumstances this season.
“There was a disappointment or two to be sure in terms of kids deciding not to come out,” Quinn said. “But while our numbers overall are down, the kids that we do have here are really good athletes. We have eight freshman coming in, and there is some really solid talent there. I’m excited that we got to field a team at all three levels of play.”
The Trojans will open play Tuesday night against Clinton.