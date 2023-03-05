BELOIT — Beloit Turner didn’t quite deliver the early knockout punch it sent Edgerton’s way on Friday night.
But the second-seeded Trojans never let Platteville off the ropes, either, as they bounced the third-seeded Hillmen out of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, 69-63, and won a regional championship on Saturday night.
The Trojans (23-3) will face top-seeded Edgewood on Thursday at a site yet to be announced.
Saturday’s game at Turner went back-and-forth at the start, with Platteville (19-7) holding its last lead at 14-13. The Trojans then went on a 16-4 run to take the lead for good. The Hillmen cut it to seven, but two straight bombs by Konner Giddley helped the Trojans go up 40-25 at the half.
“I think Konner’s back-to-back 3-pointers really shifted the momentum,” guard Zay Howard said. “It was really a game of runs and that was a big one for us.”
The Hillmen didn’t wilt in the second half, however, and Turner’s defense wasn’t nearly as nasty — at least for a while.
“We had a really good first half defensively,” Turner head coach Ken Watkins said. “The first few possessions of the second half I thought we were a little bit slow. We were closing out with our hands down. We gave them the opportunity to chip into the lead a bit. Give Platteville credit. They never game up. They gave us all we could handle in the second half.”
The Hillmen still trailed 61-46 with 4:54 remaining, but went on an 11-3 run to trail by seven, 64-57, with 2:14 left.
A basket by Garrison Teshner with 1:32 left cut it to a four-point game at 66-62 and the Hillmen had the ball with a chance to cut it further. Tyshawn Teague-Johnson knocked the ball loose and it bounced into the backcourt. He was able to dive on it in front of Watkins and the coach called a quick timeout before the Trojan rolled into a travel.
“That was really a heck of a play,” Watkins said.
The Trojans went to the line three times in the final 48 seconds and hit 1-of-2 each time while Platteville was just 1-of-3. The Turner students flooded the court celebrating the four-point win.
While the Trojans weren’t as successful driving to the hoop as they were earlier, they never panicked.
“We just tried to control the game, slow their momentum and kill their energy,” Howard said. “Playoffs are a whole different game. We really want to control the pace. We want to be smart because every possession counts. We’re trying to limit our turnovers and get better shot selection. Instead of a good shot we want a great shot.”
Giddley echoed those sentiments.
“When you’re having trouble hitting the hole like we were in the second half, we try to get some better shots,” the senior said. “We didn’t have the same energy for a while and it took a while to get it back. The fans helped a lot. They were really loud and we love that.”
Watkins wants his team to play smart and be efficient. With an ample lead he doesn’t want to see quick, bad shots, but he doesn’t want his team to play on its heels, either.
“We were sort of playing not to lose rather than keeping our foot on the gas,” the coach said. “We are so much more efficient when we’re on the run rather than trying to go against a set defense. I get it. Our guys are confident they can beat their man to the rim at any time, but at least work the thing a little bit, get the defense chasing and then go.”
Will Lauterbach led the Trojans with 16 points. Howard had 14, Teague-Johnson 13 and Giddley 11. It wasn’t a great game at the free-throw line for Turner, hitting 13-of-25, but Platteville was only 6-of-15.
Lucas Ludlum led Platteville with 17 points. Teshner had 15, Davyn Edge and Zach McClain 14 apiece.
• FRIDAY: TURNER 69, EDGERTON 47: The Trojans took charge early against seventh-seeded Edgerton. They were already ahead 18-12 when they ran off 15 straight points.
Turner was simply too tenacious on defense and too athletic for the Crimson Tide to stop.
Avonte Repta continued his late-season tear, leading the Trojans with 13 points. Howard matched Lauterbach’s 11 and Giddley made it four Trojans in double figures with 10 points.
With a dominating first-half performance, Turner led 43-21 at the break.
Edgerton (17-9) was led by Jack Fox with 13 points.
B. TURNER 69, EDGERTON 47
Edgerton…21 26 — 47
B. Turner…43 26 — 69
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — D. Coombs 2 0-0 6, Hazeltine 3 0-0 6, Zellmer 2 0-0 5, Schaffner 2 0-0 5, Langer 0 2-3 2, Fox 5 2-4 13, Johnson 0 2-2 2, M. Coombs 2 0-0 6, Geiger-Kittle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-9 47.
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 5 0-1 11, Giddley 3 2-2 10, Teague-Johnson 3 0-0 6, Lauterbach 5 1-2 11, Hoppe 2 2-4 6, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Erickson 2 1-1 5, Repta 5 1-2 13, Terrell 1 2-4 4. Totals: 27 9-16 69.
3-pointers: Edge 7 (M. Coombs 2, D. Coombs 2, Zellmer, Schaffner, Fox), BT 6 (Repta 2, Giddley 2, Howard, Sutherland). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Edge 16, BT 12.
B. TURNER 69, PLATTEVILLE 63
Platteville…25 38 — 63
B. Turner…42 27 — 69
PLATTEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Teshner 6 1-4 15, Edge 4 4-5 14, Ludlum 8 1-2 17, Wyatt 1 0-1 3, Coffey 0 0 0-2 0, McClain 7 0-1 14. Totals: 26 6-15 63.
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 5 3-5 14, Giddley 3 2-2 11, Teague-Johnson 6 1-3 13, Lauterbach 7 2-6 16, Hoppe 2 5-9 9, Repta 2 0-0 6. Totals: 25 13-25 69.
3-pointers: Platte 5 (Teshner 2, Edge 2, Wyatt), BT 6 (Giddley 3, Repta 2, Howard). Fouled out: McClain. Total fouls: Platte 20, BT 18.