BELOIT – Beloit Turner didn’t quite deliver the early knockout punch it sent Edgerton’s way on Friday night.

But the second-seeded Trojans never let Platteville off the ropes, either, as they bounced the third-seeded Hillmen out of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, 69-63, and won an WIAA Division 3 regional championship on Saturday night.

